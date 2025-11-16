30 Times ‘Nice Guys’ Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

by

If you’ve ever been a part of the online dating market, you know that finding love on the internet can be awkward, annoying, or downright scary. Sure, there are plenty of beautiful people ready to hook up or serve as potential for something bigger. But every once in a while, you get matched with a total rando, who puts you off online dating for a good week. And there’s no better way to understand what we mean if not for the ‘Incel Pickup Lines‘ page.

Having just shy of 500,000 followers, this Twitter page delights in the most pitiful online attempts at wooing women. It showcases the most dismal entries as a stark reminder that you can never truly know if someone is a virgin by choice or because they are just, simply put, creepy.

#1

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#2

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#3

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#4

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#5

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#6

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#7

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#8

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#9

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#10

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#11

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#12

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#13

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#14

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#15

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#16

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#17

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#18

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#19

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#20

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#21

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#22

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#23

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#24

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#25

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#26

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#27

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#28

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#29

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

#30

30 Times &#8216;Nice Guys&#8217; Showed Their True Incel Nature As Soon As They Got Rejected, As Shared On This Twitter Page (New Pics)

Image source: incelReplies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Will Lori Loughlin Ever Work in Hollywood Again?
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2019
30 Dumbest Ways People Managed To Get Injured
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Check Out The Trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Animated Series
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2020
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Think 90% Of People Are Pretending To Enjoy?
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
The Mentalist
The Mentalist Season 7 Episode 9 Review: “Copper Bullet”
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2015
Why It’s Time for a La Femme Nikita TV Series Again
3 min read
Dec, 31, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.