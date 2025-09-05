You Probably Think You’re Good At Science – This True-Or-False Quiz May Prove You Wrong

by

Think you’ve got science all figured out? Most people walk into this quiz feeling confident, only to leave questioning if they ever paid attention in class.

In Part 1, we tackled 50 true or false science facts to stimulate and prepare you for another round of trivia. From neurons, alloys, and uranium – to dry ice and diamonds, this new batch of 50 questions will catch you off guard. 

Some answers will seem obvious… until they aren’t. You’ll either crush it like Einstein or crash and burn like a forgotten lab experiment. 

Let’s find out which one you are!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Darkness: What We Know About The New Discovery Channel Show
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2017
John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Renewed by HBO Through 2020
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2017
Daisy Ridley: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actress
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2023
Ryan Eggold: From Teen Drama to Medical Drama
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2023
Meet The Cast Of “The Clauses”
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2022
Sydney Sweeney Hit With Fresh Blow As Her New Movie Flops At Box Office Amid American Eagle Backlash
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.