“Many Many Books”: Folks Spill The Tea On 29 Things That Were Cheap And Changed Their Lives

I am a chronic cheap buyer and trust me, most of the things that I have bought have lasted for years and honestly made my life easier with just a few bucks. It’s a glorious moment when you find such a thing, and it almost feels like you’ve found a diamond hidden in rocks, doesn’t it?
When Reddit user CuteSofiaturner asked netizens, “What have you bought for less than $100 that changed your life?”, people gushed with the wildest answers imaginable. You’ll find yourself nodding along to most of these things, though, so just scroll down and check them out for yourself!
More info: Reddit
#1
Adopt a pet from a shelter :).
Image source: bidextralhammer, Mia X
#2
A condom.
Image source: klay-theist11, Nataliya Vaitkevich
#3
Socks. They were the worst present at Christmas when you were a kid, but as an adult you learn how precious nice comfy socks are.
Image source: QuizzicalSquirrel, Kaboompics.com
#4
Comfortable and supportive shoes. Less back/knee pain is amazing.
Image source: Embarrassed_Flan_869, Pixabay
#5
A good pillow, trust me it’s a game changer.
Image source: LeToxic, Andrea Piacquadio
#6
Many many books. Too many to name.
For example if you’re a smoker, Allen Carr’s classic The Easy Way to Stop Smoking has been greatly appreciated as a life changer.
Image source: Christmasstolegrinch, Element5 Digital
#7
An actual Chef’s knife.
Image source: HiggsFieldgoal, Los Muertos Crew
#8
A dash cam.
Image source: Micronlance, topntp26
#9
A bidet.
Image source: anon, Max Vakhtbovycn
#10
A massage gun!!!
We bought one for 30 bucks and it was a serious game changer.
I have really bad chronic upper back, shoulders and neck tension. I used to get a massage from a licensed masseuse every couple months.
Now with the massage gun I get my wife to go over my tension spots, and it’s honestly one of the best feelings when you can feel the tension get relieved. Its an indescribable pleasure/relief.
Image source: Mr_BridgeBurner7778, Alexandru Cojanu
#11
So I bought a topper for my mattress that helped it’s one of the really thick ones also I just recently bought a new pillow it says it’s good for side sleeping. My neck hurts me every morning when I get up it’s been doing so for 30 plus years. 3 weeks into buying this pillow all of a sudden I don’t have neck ache or headaches when I wake up. I recommend them both.
Image source: WolfThick, Castorly Stock
#12
As a 30 something year old man who has lots of trauma, a pregnancy pillow that wraps around you.
Image source: AdAdditional5453, freepik
#13
Well right now when it’s cold AF outside and I work outside? Chapstick… Lots and lots of chapstick.
Image source: Proxymelon, Burst
#14
Air fryer.
Image source: PositiveRainCloud, katarzynajavaheri0
#15
A good electric toothbrush.
Image source: anon, Henrik Lagercrantz
#16
Silk pillowcase. Real, 100% mulberry silk. Not the fake satin that gets little pills all over it.
You use it every day so I suggest getting two. My skin and hair are so much better.
Silk is a protein based fabric. Our skin and hair are protein. Silk stays cooler, and breathes. Polyester satin does not.
Whatever pillow you like, put a silk pillowcase on it, and you will understand.
Image source: leafcomforter, arif khan
#17
Magnesium and iron, definitely for when you have periods, it can really make a difference in if you are down with pain or able to work.
Image source: Duelonna, cottonbro studio
#18
High pressure shower head replacement. $25?
#19
Tbh this year buying a heat blanket made me save tons of money and feel good.
We even got one each with gf.
Image source: crabzillax, wirestock
#20
A gym membership and go there at least 3 days a week.
Image source: Cobey1, William Choquette
#21
A marriage license. I assure you, your life will change.
Image source: Aconductor2, Filip Rankovic Grobgaard
#22
A rice cooker.
Image source: Independent-Put-2618, freepik
#23
Dumbells.
Image source: CaffeineFree_dom, Ivan Samkov
#24
A little machine that takes the fluffy balls of lint off your jumpers. My jumpers all look like new!
Image source: Kyutokawa, Madison Inouye
#25
A musical instrument to learn.
Image source: Nischalachi, Pixabay
#26
Memory foam earbud tips.
I always had problems with earbuds falling out of my ears especially when exercising. This has been a life changer.
It also makes noise cancellation a lot better. Helps to not get distracted and overwhelmed by all the noises outside.
Image source: FollowSina, SCREEN POST
#27
I guess this will depend on how bad your breath is but a good tongue scraper for less than $10.
A lot of people may not know that bad breath originates from your tongue. Your tongue holds a lot of plaque! A toothbrush isn’t going to clean nearly as much plaque from your tongue as you think it will. A tongue scraper on the other hand will actively peel the plaque as you pull the scraper from the back of your tongue towards the front.
You’ll be shocked to see how much plaque comes off of your tongue with just the first pull! Drinking more water and less sodas/sugar drinks is also a great way to control the freshness of your breath because water will help to flush particles without sticking to your tongue like sugary drinks will.
Image source: SmokeGSU, Antoni Shkraba
#28
Steamer for clothes
It’s unbelievable how useful those things are. Yeah it won’t let you iron your suit pants to have this nice crease but it helps with every other thing and doesn’t require setting it up for 30 minutes. You need like 2 minutes with it to iron a t-shirt or a nice shirt. And because it’s just steam the risk of burning yourself is also much lower than of an iron.
Image source: Rudyzwyboru, Ron Lach
#29
Silicone microwave popcorn popper. I used to make my popcorn on the stove. Cleaning up the oil and dealing with burnt pops was annoying. The silicone poppers are easy to use and don’t require oil. Burning happens only is you’re not paying attention.
Milk frother. No only does it froth milk, but it also mixes water/milk/coffee with hydrophobic powders like hot chocolate.
Image source: anon, Mateusz Feliksik
Follow Us