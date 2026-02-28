Bridgerton Star Breaks Silence After Steamy Bathtub Scene With Co-Actor Ends Horribly

The second half of Netflix’s historical drama, Bridgerton season 4, has finally dropped, leaving fans in tears and awe once again. But while viewers are still reminiscing about that bathtub scene, one of its stars has revealed it came at a painful cost.
Yerin Ha, who played Sophie Baek, revealed that filming the steamiest scene of the season ended with a severe medical condition.
Yerin Ha revealed she developed a horrible condition after filming a steamy bathtub scene in Bridgerton season 4
Image credits: Netflix
During an appearance on Capital Breakfast, Ha shared that while preparing for the scene, she applied baby powder to help secure her intimacy wear.
“There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub, and basically I put baby powder all on me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape,” she explained.
However, her skin flared up the next day.
“Basically, the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!”
Folliculitis is a skin condition caused by inflamed hair follicles, often due to bacteria and prolonged exposure to warm water. She further shared that she believed the reaction was triggered by “a combination of baby powder and the bath water.”
“So it’s me. I’m a sensitive gal!”
Luke Thompson also chimed in, sharing that they had been submerged for six or seven hours.
While the scene felt dreamy for the viewers, filming it was far from glamorous.
Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha further shared technical insights into the bathtub scene in Bridgerton
Image credits: Capital FM
Image credits: Sandy_BeeCandy
Image credits: Netflix
In a conversation with The Post, Ha shared that “water did spill quite a lot,” and at one point, she felt exposed enough that the tub had to be refilled.
She noted that while the water was kept warm, the milky texture made everything slippery. Thompson also joked that they were “like two seals” because of the oil added to the bath.
Elsewhere in the discussion, Ha admitted she nearly slipped under the water during filming. Thompson had to brace her so she wouldn’t slide.
Image credits: luketroom
Image credits: Homceelin
“I feel like you were squeezing me with your inner thighs so I wouldn’t slip,” she laughed.
The pair also explained how the petals floating in the tub began breaking down after hours in the water, making the setting considerably less romantic behind the scenes than it looked on screen.
Bridgerton season 4 part 2’s viral intimate scene was designed to push the story forward
Bridgerton’s season 4 centered on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s cross-class romance. While part 1 featured a viral staircase moment inside Bridgerton House, the scene was rescheduled after Ha came down with the flu.
By Part 2, the romance deepened between the two, first with a passionate bedroom scene, then the bathtub sequence in episode 8.
Addressing the scenes, Ha stressed that Bridgerton’s intimate scenes are meant to serve the narrative.
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: rshar0
“Those Bridgerton steamy, s*x scenes — or whatever you want to call them — they don’t feel like they’re there just for the sake of it,” she told People. “They’re actually an extension of the storytelling… from a female gaze.”
In the bathtub scene, Benedict focuses on caring for Sophie, washing her hair and tending to her, while respecting her fear of pregnancy. Ha described the moment as more “poetic” and rooted in genuine connection.
Ha joined the show in season 4 as a newcomer.
Luke Thompson became the ultimate support system for Yerin Ha throughout filming
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: Netflix
As a newcomer to the series, Ha shared that Thompson became her anchor during demanding shoots.
“Because I was working with Luke and he’s already been on the show … I felt like he was my obvious support system,” she shared.
When she felt nervous, especially during intimate sequences, she said he simply “gave me space” and ensured she never felt uncomfortable.
Image credits: itslowkeyvoid
“He truly was the reason why I was probably able to be as comfortable as I was able to be,” she added. “We had just really good communication.”
Netflix has already renewed Bridgerton for seasons 5 and 6. While the future story remains under wraps, for now, it’s Benedict and Sophie who everyone is still talking about.
Bridgerton seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix.
“It was a beautiful scene,” wrote one user
Image credits: teamdeckerstar
