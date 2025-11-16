I Sketched Fellow Passengers On The Ferry In Amsterdam In A Tiny Sketchbook, Here’s The Result (30 Pics)

My name is Rachelle Meyer. I’m an American illustrator living in Amsterdam, specializing in children’s books and storytelling. In 2017, I started sketching fellow passengers on the NDSM ferry in a tiny sketchbook. It’s a short but sweet trip of about 12 minutes, connecting my home in Amsterdam Noord with my studio in the center of town. When I’d get to work, I’d make a cup of coffee and finish off the hasty little pencil sketches in about 15 minutes or so.
I started off by posting these sketches on Instagram.
Once the sketchbook was full, I flipped through it and thought that there was more to it than the sum of its parts. It told a joyous little story of the changing of the seasons from winter to spring. So I made a film and put it on YouTube.
The film and the sketches received a lot of positive feedback that led to new commissions, television interviews, and speaking engagements.
