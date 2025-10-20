Man Films His Wife Secretly To Prove She Eats All His Fries, Family Drama Ensues

Imagine: You go to order food, but your partner says that they aren’t hungry. Do you a) get something only for yourself or b) throw something extra in there for your significant other to snack on? If you go with a), you risk your food getting nibbled on, but if you choose b), they might refuse to eat it. So which option are you going for?
If you’re struggling to solve this brainteaser, you’re not alone, as this husband has also been trying to figure out this riddle for some time. But to put an end to it, he recently decided to pull a harmless prank on his wife, which got a reaction out of her that he definitely didn’t expect.
Sharing food with a partner who just said they weren’t hungry is a relationship irk that many face
Image credits: karlyukav/Freepik (not the actual photo)
This man decided to put an end to it with a harmless prank. Only that it didn’t go well with his wife at all
Image credits: Blue MauMau/Flickr (not the actual photo)
Image credits: user25919452/Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: FriesGuy37
Most of us can relate to having food stolen from us by our partners
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
It has become a tale as old as time that the partner who claims they aren’t hungry when the other orders food ends up eating half of their meal.
From my personal experience, I can say that we don’t do that on purpose. It’s just that we really aren’t peckish in the moment, but when the food arrives, the smell usually gets you interested in having some. My poor partner already knows that when I announce that I don’t want anything to eat, they go ahead and still order it for me. And when they do it, I feel grateful because I don’t have to pretend not to feel enticed by whatever they’re having.
It’s just one of the silly dances that people in relationships sometimes have to do. But as we can see from the story, not everyone can come to an agreement when this situation arises time and time again.
One restaurant thought to poke fun at this and perhaps provide a solution by introducing a ‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry’ menu item. When you ask for it, the staff adds extra fries, fried chicken wings, or fried chicken sticks to your entrée. This idea went viral, with folks having mixed reactions.
Some thought it was genius, while others found it offensive and somewhat sexist that this menu item was particularly targeted to women. But Andrew Putra, the owner of this restaurant, reassured that it’s all in good fun.
“We were just trying to figure out our menu and that came about because everyone can relate. It’s happened to me before. You know, she says she’s not hungry and then she might pick at the meal,” he said. “We know people can relate to it and so we decided to do it so you don’t have to order another entrée or something too small.”
Sneaking food from your partner is actually good for your relationship
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
Even if you find your partner’s habit of stealing food off your plate or a fast food order a bit irritating, you might have to get comfortable with it, as science has long proven that such a concept is actually good for our relationships.
“Eating together is something humans have done for thousands of years and is a powerful way to build trust, strengthen relationships, and create a sense of belonging. But our willingness to share often depends on our relationship with the people we are sharing with. When those bonds are strong, food becomes more than just a meal; it creates a feeling of conviviality: a warm, joyful mix of connection, comfort, and togetherness,” explains psychologist and psychotherapist Dr. Andrea Oskis.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Verdolin, PhD, an animal behavior researcher specializing in social and mating behavior, believes sharing food is indicative of a close relationship because food is considered an important resource in the animal kingdom.
Of course, people have more complex feelings than animals when it comes to food, so it might be a good idea to be more understanding when someone doesn’t have the same attitude about sharing food as you do. Some people don’t like to share food for various reasons, so the best way to avoid food drama next time you go to order something is probably to simply get extra fries.
