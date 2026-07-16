26 Mixed General Knowledge Questions That Humble Even Trivia Fans – Take The Quiz

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Do you really know a little bit of everything? 🧐Welcome to the 50-50 General Knowledge Quiz! From world history and science to entertainment, geography, and everything in between, each question offers just two possible answers, with no tricky multiple-choice lists this time.

26 questions stand between you and an immaculate score. Sure, every answer is a 50-50 gamble, but don’t count on luck to carry you all the way to question #26. If your general knowledge is as sharp as you think it is, now’s your chance to prove it.

Are you ready to beat the odds? Let’s get starteeeeeed! 🎯

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

26 Mixed General Knowledge Questions That Humble Even Trivia Fans – Take The Quiz

Image credits: Ivan S

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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