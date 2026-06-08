“How Good Are You At Science?”: Beat These 24 Questions To Prove Your Knowledge

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From the basic building blocks of matter and the forces that affect everyday life to the biological systems that keep living things alive, this quiz tests your understanding of general science. Whether you are a science genius or a curious mind, let’s quickly start with these questions:

💡What field did Charles Darwin pioneer?

💡What is the boiling point of water at sea level?

💡What is the approximate age of the universe?

And now, let’s see if you have what it takes to get 24/24. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“How Good Are You At Science?”: Beat These 24 Questions To Prove Your Knowledge

Image credits: National Library of Medicine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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