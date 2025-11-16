Guy Comes Up With A Brilliant Plan To Intentionally Drink Before Family Gatherings To Dodge Babysitting Duties Which Usually Fall On Him

Recently, a childfree man turned to the AITA community for advice, where his story received a lot of attention. The author who goes by the handle Low-Ad-1414 explained how since he is the “cool uncle” in the family, his older siblings get to ‘dump’ their rather ‘difficult’ kids onto him.

“I’m not qualified or even capable to watch my brother’s 3 kids by myself as well as they need, plus their cousins (my sister’s kids) also want to spend time with their cousins so I’m sitting there by myself watching 5 kids aged 4-8 by myself, 3 of which may have special needs,” he explained.

As if that wasn’t enough, “my brother will give me a physical paper list of parental duties, a backpack with stuff for the kids, then turn his phone off in front of me then walk away after dumping his kids on me,” Low-Ad-1414 wrote.

For this reason, the author came up with a way to evade babysitting, even if that meant intentional drinking at family gatherings and being labeled “a drunk.”

A childfree man wonders if he is wrong to drink at family events in order to not babysit his siblings’ 5 kids and spend time with the whole family

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Low-Ad-1414

The story grabbed many people’s attention as they shared their opinions in the comments where the author himself actively participated

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
