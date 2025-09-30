Heated Debate Behind Motives Michigan Church Mass Attack

by

Wild conspiracy theorists have been linking the Michigan church rampage to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The carnage took place as an armed assailant ambushed a Sunday service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc. Hundreds of worshipers were attending the service.

Officials identified the suspect, who lost his life as cops exchanged a hail of bullets with him.

Image credits: mmpadellan/X

Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, drove into the Mormon church at around 10:25 a.m. during the Sunday service.

His Chevy Silverado rammed through the front doors of the building before the perpetrator fired shots at the churchgoers and claimed the lives of at least four people.

Around eight others were left wounded.

Image credits: consumebenadryl/X

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said “hundreds” had gathered for the service when Thomas used an assault-style rifle and fired “several rounds at individuals within the church.”

The suspect also set the church on fire, possibly with gasoline, authorities said.

Some reports said the entire structure was burned down, making authorities fear that there were more victims.

Image credits: TheJFreakinC

First responders managed to arrive at the scene within 30 seconds of a 911 call being placed.

They exchanged fire, thus “neutralising that suspect” within eight minutes of their arrival, officials said.

Thomas was fatally struck at around 10:33 a.m.

Some speculated whether Thomas targeted the church because Tyler Robinson, the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, was raised in a Mormon family

Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah/YouTube

“We are still trying to determine exactly when and where the fire ended up coming from and how it got started,” Chief Renye said.

While officials are yet to determine a possible motive, netizens were quick to fabricate conspiracy theories and narratives about Thomas, who also went by the name Jake.

Image credits: gageskidmore//Flickr

Some netizens are linking the Mormon church rampage with the passing of Charlie Kirk, who was fatally struck by a rooftop sniper at a Utah college campus earlier this month.

“Wait… was the mass shoo**** at the Mormon church in Michigan a retaliation for the Charlie Kirk assassination?!?” one asked. “Republicans were heavy on seeking revenge for that…”

“Was the mass shoo**** at the Mormon church in Michigan a retaliation for the Charlie Kirk assassination?” one netizen asked

Image credits: tariqnasheed/X

One responded to the tweet, saying: “That’s a dangerous and unfounded conspiracy theory. There’s no evidence linking those two tragic events, and suggesting retaliation just fuels more division.”

Others claimed he was a fan of Charlie Kirk and a MAGA supporter.

“MICHIGAN CHURCH SHOOTER THOMAS SANFORD WAS MAGA AND A CHARLIE KIRK SUPPORTER,” one said.

Some speculated whether Thomas targeted the Mormon church because 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is currently facing charges for slaying Charlie Kirk, was born in a Mormon family.

The family is reportedly active in their local church.

“[Thomas] and his mom were Charlie Kirk fans. The guy who k***ed Kirk was Mormon. So he shot up the church to ‘avenge’ Kirk. That doesn’t seem that odd,” one said.

Another wrote, “Maybe he was pissed off about the Mormon white boy who shot Charlie Kirk. IDK, there are numerous possibilities.”

Pictures of the same pickup truck with American flags have been previously posted on social media

Image credits: tariqnasheed/X

The online chatter also reignited the longstanding discussions about whether Mormons (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) are “Christians” in the traditional sense.

While Mormons regard themselves as fully Christian, some do not agree and point to differences in scripture and beliefs.

“Religion is under attack but this is not a Christian house of worship,” one said. “One wouldn’t say Christianity is under attack if it were a mosque, a Buddhist temple, or a Jewish synagogue. Still a tragedy and offense against liberty, but distinctions matter. Mormons are not Christians.”

Another wrote, “Mormons are NOT Christians. Did the sh***er INTEND to attack Christianity? Maybe. But his motive is irrelevant in the discussion as to whether or not Mormons are Christians. They’re not and they never will be unless they repent of a false religion.”

Tyler Robinson is currently facing charges for striking down conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Image credits: RickyDoggin/X

Thomas reportedly married his high school sweetheart in 2016 and shares a 10-year-old son with her.

A former high school classmate named Ryan Lopez described the suspect as a typical “country kid” while growing up and would regularly hunt geese, turkey and deer.

It is believed Thomas served four years in the Marines, from June 2004 to June 2008, and rose to the rank of sergeant.

Image credits: Toxin715/Reddit

The veteran specialized in handling military vehicle equipment during his service.

The suspect fulfilled the role of a technician, who would inspect, service and repair motor transport equipment like tactical vehicles. He was also a vehicle recovery operator, responsible for bringing back armored vehicles during troop missions.

Worshipers inside the doomed church said they heard a loud bang when Thomas slammed his car through the front doors right after the congregational hymn.

“We at first thought someone had accidentally crashed into the church, so we went out to help him,” an unnamed witness told Fox 2 Detroit.

One churchgoer recalled standing 10-20 yards away as the armed assailant emerged from the vehicle

Image credits: allenanalysis/X

Image credits: just_that_jenn

Another witness named Paul Kirby, 38, said he was attending the service with his wife and two sons when Thomas stormed in with the Chevy Silverado.

Paul also initially thought the driver had an accident and rushed to offer assistance. But he quickly realized what was happening as the suspect emerged from the vehicle from about 10-20 yards.

“He started shoo**** at me,” Paul said.

Image credits: Yahoo/Josh Dillon

As Thomas fired, one bullet zipped through a glass door near Paul, making a piece of shrapnel strike his leg.

Paul then rushed back to his family, escaped with them through the back of the church, and fled in his car with as many people as could fit.

The FBI is investigating the case as an “act of targeted violence.”

A search of the suspect’s residence is underway, and authorities said they would search his digital media to uncover a possible motive.

“Many Christians have something against Mormons,” one commenter claimed online

Image credits: cheesy_optimism

Image credits: InvestingToLive

Image credits: whatthadel

Image credits: bbleepcun1960

Image credits: RedHuxtable

Image credits: TONYATEE15783

Image credits: CR_1257

Image credits: MN_Rebel

Image credits: PVocalE

Image credits: SkyborneLLC

Image credits: mark93733

Image credits: LisaKeller15154

Image credits: Shannon62170

Image credits: gdawton1

Image credits: darksr830

Image credits: MorningFey

Image credits: stinkingnettle

Image credits: rekt_to_riches

Image credits: Actify12

Image credits: carpedave

Image credits: wanscoodooby

Image credits: imakelunch

Image credits: Blackthorn7977

