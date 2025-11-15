If Famous Monuments In Paris Were Turned Into Pop Culture Characters By Benoit Lapray (13 Pics)

All around the world, monuments and statues are honoring historical events of the region or political figures that helped shape the world into what it is today. There are some statues for religion, nature, folklore, and even tragedies as well. But how often do we see statues portraying pop-culture figures from our favorite movies, cartoons, books, or TV shows?
French 3D artist Benoit Lapray is well-known for his digital artwork and editing skills. He teamed up with 95 Magenta and Emmanuelle Vonck Lugand to replace statues in the streets of Paris with well-known characters. Digitally, of course. They chose to display characters like Goku from Dragon Ball, Darth Vader from Star Wars, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, and 10 others. They did a great job—the statues fit in perfectly and it’s easy to imagine taking pictures next to them while traveling.
More info: Instagram | benoitlapray.com | Facebook | behance.net
#1 Vigilante Billionaire (Batman)
Image source: benoitlapray
#2 Troops Of The Empire (Star Wars)
Image source: benoitlapray
#3 Grey Pilgrim (Lord Of The Rings)
Image source: benoitlapray
#4 Amazon Princess (Wonder Woman)
Image source: benoitlapray
#5 Kind Ogre And His Companion (Shrek)
Image source: benoitlapray
#6 Servant Of The Princess (Legend Of Zelda)
Image source: benoitlapray
#7 Lord Of The Empire (Star Wars)
Image source: benoitlapray
#8 Angry Man (The Incredible Hulk)
Image source: benoitlapray
#9 Pizza Eater (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Image source: benoitlapray
#10 Warrior Of The Forest Clan (Avatar)
Image source: benoitlapray
#11 Cartoon Couple (Who Framed Roger Rabbit)
Image source: benoitlapray
#12 Pocket Monster And Its Trainer (Pokemon)
Image source: benoitlapray
#13 Martial Arts Champion (Dragon Ball)
Image source: benoitlapray
Follow Us