Paris Hilton Fires Back After Internet Trolls Mocked Her Baby Boy’s Physical Appearance

Y2K It Girl, aka Paris Hilton herself, welcomed her first child, son Phoenix, on January 16, 2021, via surrogate, and has become the ultimate mama bear ever since.
Supermom is just another label the iconic socialite can now add to her long list of accomplishments, especially following updates on her family life, which she shares with her husband-entrepreneur Carter Reum who has a daughter named Evie from a previous relationship.
Last Friday (October 20), Paris posted an endearing set of pictures on her Instagram account, showcasing nine-month-old Phoenix during his first visit to New York City, the city where the starlet was born.
Paris Hilton responded to people making vicious comments after she posted pictures of herself holding her son Phoenix
The model was holding her adorable baby, who was wearing a cute Burberry assembled outfit.
However, what was meant to be heartwarming news shared with her 24.9 million Insta followers turned into a joke, as hurtful remarks concerning Phoenix’s appearance started to overtake Paris’ comment section.
People were particularly referring to the size of the baby boy’s head, making comments that were too vicious to be granted further exposure, especially considering that the subject of these comments is too young to defend himself.
There were also individuals on the internet who went a step beyond and criticized the 42-year-old mom and her abilities as a parent.
Online trolls made extremely harsh comments about nine-month-old Phoenix
As some individuals mocked her son Phoenix’s head size, Paris said he had gone to the doctor and that he was perfectly healthy
The negativity surrounding the post made its way across the internet, prompting TikToker Stephanie Tleiji to call out the cruelty.
“What is wrong with humanity,” Stephanie conveyed to her 272.9 thousand followers, as she went through some of the heartless comments.
“Now people resort to bullying a baby, a baby that probably gets the best healthcare ever,” she said, in her video that received 314.8 thousand views.
Paris went on to directly address the comments in the post, writing: “There are some sick people in this world.
“What is wrong with humanity,” a TikToker said in defense of Paris
“My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course, he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”
Fortunately, Paris appears to have drawn strength from her unwavering family support.
“[My parents] are just so obsessed with him,” The Simple Life star said whilst appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show earlier this week.
“I’m always calling my mom and my sister [Nicky Hilton] for advice, and I’m really lucky that I’m so close with my family, so I have such a big support group,” she added.
Haters were also criticizing Paris’ parenting skills
The tabloid expert also further opened up about motherhood in an interview with People last week.
She said: “I always make Phoenix my first priority, and I’ve learned how to say no.
“I’m constantly saying no to things, because I just want to spend as much time with him as possible, and I just don’t want to miss any of these special moments in his life and all these milestones.
“He’s my everything, so I always put him first.”
Nevertheless, Paris’ fans were quick to jump to her defense
