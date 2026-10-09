Parents Win Fight Against Registrar Who Tried To Ban Them From Naming Their Baby Lucifer

Shakespeare made us wonder, “What’s in a name?” He was obviously referring to how a name can’t change a person’s identity. But what Willy doesn’t know is that stranger things have happened in the world. Names have sparked conflicts within families and even caused the weirdest disputes in the most unexpected places.
Take this couple for instance. Back in 2020, they were adamant about giving their baby a name that’s the Devil’s moniker. Much to their shock, they faced massive backlash from the local registrar and even had to fight for their decision. Read all about their weird situation in the article below!
One couple wanted to name their baby “Lucifer,” but faced backlash from the registrar
Our story starts during the gruesome days of the 2020 pandemic. Dan (37) and Mandy Sheldon (32) from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, had a baby boy and were excited to name him Lucifer. When their kid was 4 months old, the Derbyshire County Council Office finally reopened after the lockdown.
The happy parents went to register their baby, but little did they know how much drama awaited them. The registrar was horrified when she heard that they were using the Devil’s moniker for their son. She even told them their son “wouldn’t succeed in life” if they stuck with the name.
The registrar said their child “wouldn’t succeed in life,” but the parents refused to back down
Obviously, the couple was taken aback that she tried to bar the name. They even lodged an official complaint about how they were treated. Mr. Sheldon, a plant hire company boss, and his wife thought that it was a “unique” name. They hadn’t expected so much grief over it.
He spoke with The Sun and said, “We were really excited to go and get him registered, but the woman looked at us in utter disgust. She told us he would never be able to get a job, and that teachers wouldn’t want to teach him.”
Aditya Romansa (not the actual photo)
He tried to explain that they weren’t really religious. Besides, in Greek, “Lucifer” means “light-bringer” and “morning.” However, the couple’s argument was brushed aside as the registrar refused to see reason.
Despite the whole issue taking place in the UK, the registrar told the couple the name was illegal in New Zealand. She said they should give the baby another name, but they could use “Lucifer” at home. However, they refused to back down from their decision.
The furious couple lodged a complaint about their treatment, and the Derbyshire County Council apologized
Hollie Santos (not the actual photo)
The parents were gobsmacked when they were asked to leave the room at that point. Apparently, the official was checking whether she was allowed to register the child with the Devil’s moniker. Dan said she eventually did, but “it was through gritted teeth.”
The Derbyshire County Council said she did the right thing by raising concerns before allowing it. They claimed that she had the child’s “best interest at heart.”
The spokesperson added, “Our registrar felt it was her duty to ensure the couple was aware the name Lucifer had negative connotations and that their son may encounter issues with the name throughout his life due to its associations.”
africaimages (not the actual photo)
The couple was not really happy with the advice. The registrar contacted the General Register Office for guidance. She then continued the registration process as the couple wished.
“We apologize if they were offended, but it is the job of our registrars to advise in these matters as sometimes people are not aware of certain meanings or associations around certain names,” Derbyshire County Council’s spokesperson explained.
In the modern versions of the Bible, the Devil is called Satan. However, research shows the name “Lucifer” appears in Isaiah 14:12 of the 1611 King James Bible. While New Zealand has forbidden it, the UK has no such rule.
“Lucifer” is not a name that appears on the UK’s list of rejected names
Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Legal experts emphasize that “no name is technically ‘illegal’ in the UK. But plenty of names are effectively banned, because HM Passport Office will refuse to issue a passport with them. A name you can’t put on a passport, driving license, or bank account isn’t usable in real life, so in practice it’s off limits.” However, “Lucifer” doesn’t appear on the UK’s 2026 list of rejected names.
A similar incident was recorded in Germany, where a court claimed that Lucifer is not a suitable name for a child. The German Federal Constitutional Court has said the state can refuse a name parents choose if it is deemed irresponsible.
Dan Sheldon explained that parents should have the right to name their baby what they want
When netizens heard about the UK couple’s story, it sparked a massive debate. Some expressed concern that the child will be bullied. Others felt that the registrar had no right to interfere. They believed that “Lucifer” was an acceptable name, and that she was trying to push her religious propaganda on the couple.
What are your thoughts about it? Drop them in the comments!
The couple’s story sparked a massive debate among netizens
Follow Us