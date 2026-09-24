Son Takes A Loan From Parents, Throws Massive Tantrums And Makes Accusations After Being Asked To Repay It

With the economy acting up and the cost of living skyrocketing everywhere, it’s no surprise that adult kids are turning to the bank of mum and dad to get a leg up. But what happens when the same kids try to take advantage of their parents’ generosity?
After lending her son and his wife $50,000 to buy a home, one mom expected them to follow through on their simple repayment contract. Instead, she got hit with endless excuses about how broke he was — right before watching him buy a brand-new truck and take off on a trip to Mexico and Las Vegas.
She shared her story online, hoping for an objective solution to her dilemma. Should she write off the massive debt to keep the peace, or is there a better way to hold her son accountable?
A couple lent their son and daughter-in-law $50,000 to help them buy a house
msvyatkovska (not the actual photo)
Now, the son is refusing to repay the loan even though the parents keep insisting
ckstockphoto (not the actual photo)
The woman gave some more info in response to the comments
People in the comments supported the woman and shared some advice
Follow Us