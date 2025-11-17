“Oh Stop… It’s Just A Cat”: Woman Bans Parents From Grandkids Following Tragic Pet Incident

You know what they say: “A pet is never just a pet; it’s a part of the family.” Well, it turns out that some don’t really side with such a notion.
The author of today’s story had to temporarily house her indoor cat with her parents. She begged her folks to watch out for “Kylo” and keep him inside – however, they failed to comply, which resulted in them losing their babysitting privileges.
Woman had to temporarily house her cat with her parents when she was moving to another state
She instructed her folks to keep “Kylo” inside as he was strictly an indoor cat
“AITAH for refusing my parents their grandchildren ’cause they killed my cat?” – this netizen took to one of Reddit’s communities that, much like its close namesake, focuses on providing moral judgment for real-life situations, but with fewer rules, to ask the internet crowd if she’s indeed a jerk for refusing to leave her kids with their grandparents after they didn’t respect her wishes and got her cat killed. The post managed to garner over 10K upvotes as well as 1.6K comments discussing the situation.
Most of us were brought up to believe that our parents can do no wrong. I mean, how could they? We perceive them as these all-powerful and all-knowing individuals whose job is to get us like nobody else and protect us from this big bad world.
However, we constantly fail to remember that they’re human too – and as it’s universally known, our kind tends to be rather selfish.
Now, every pet owner will agree that you would go to great lengths to promise your furry, feathery, or even scaly friend a safe life with nothing but utmost content. They provide companionship, allow us to feel unconditional love, and are incredibly loyal, with, may I also add, impressive listening skills!
Forgive me for being so cliché, but most of us consider our pets to be our entire world, and it’s ever so disheartening to see people, especially those close to you, not share the same beliefs or at least bother to respect your one wish that could’ve saved the life of your beloved cat.
So, just like the OP said, “If they can’t respect my one wish with my cat, what is to say they will respect my wishes with my children.”
But they went against her wishes, which resulted in Kylo getting hit by a car
Given the significance of the situation, Bored Panda decided to reach out to Sarah-Jane, an animal behaviorist and owner of the award-winning business Ruffle Snuffle, which makes enrichment products for pets. The woman lives in Norfolk with her family on a farm, and her mission is to help pet owners use enrichment for a happy and fulfilling life together!
Firstly, we asked Sarah-Jane how to keep outdoor cats safe: “Make sure your cat is microchipped and regularly update the information. This way, if they wander too far, you can be easily contacted.
If your cat wears a collar with an ID tag containing your contact details, make sure it has an easy release as often cats will get caught on fences and their collar can become a choking hazard. My farm cat doesn’t wear a collar as she is a terror for getting herself into the most awkward spaces and would probably strangle herself if she did wear one.
Goes without saying that you should provide your cat with clean water and food, but if you do this at specific times, they will learn to come to you. If they are being regularly fed, this will discourage their prey drive to go out hunting and stray too far as their bellies will be full. My farm cat is a great mouser, but she likes to play with them, rather than eat them. I’d also recommend for residential owners that you encourage your cats to come in at night as studies show that cats are most commonly hit by cars during the evening and early hours. (Over 250,000 cats are run over in the UK a year!)”
After processing the situation, the OP decided to keep her parents from watching their grandkids unsupervised
“Always provide your outdoor cat with shelter against harsh weather – a cat house or even a cardboard box with blankets can make a big difference and be a place for them to rest and feel safe.
You could consider creating a secure outdoor space or investing in a cat enclosure. This will allow them to enjoy the outdoors while minimizing the risks. Remember to keep toxic plants out of reach of their enclosure, like tulips and daffodils.
I would advise strongly that you consider getting your cat spayed or neutered to prevent unwanted litters and reduce the urge to roam. In seven years, a single pair of cats can produce over 420,000 kittens. (The average mature cat can have 3 litters with a total of 12 kittens per year. Out of those litters of kittens, about 4.7 of them are females, which in turn means they will most likely have litters of their own.)
Oh, and don’t forget regular vet checkups, vaccinations, and flea control! The outside world is full of parasites.”
Last but certainly not least, we asked our expert how to cope with the death of your pet: “It’s tough to lose a pet and it is important that you give yourself time to grieve. We all grieve in different ways and will experience a range of emotions, from the guilt of ‘could I have done something more’ to the depression of the gaping hole in your life. Take time to heal and remember you are not alone.”
“I’d recommend talking to family and friends who can help you come to terms with the loss. There are professional pet grief counselors who you can reach out to as well who can help you navigate through the grieving process. I have found making keepsakes to honor my pet’s memories helps a lot. They range from a bracelet made from my horse’s mane to planting a tree for my dog, and that way I still feel connected to them. Every pet brings unique joy and is irreplaceable, but in time you will heal.”
Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions
