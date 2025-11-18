Artist Creates Humorous Comics About Retail Employees, And Here Are His 30 Recent Works

Stephen Beals, a comic artist with a background in animation, has been creating comics for as long as he can remember. Although he studied animation, he discovered his love for print and graphic art, where he shares his humor and experiences.
His comic series “Adult Children” captures the funny and relatable moments of adulthood and working in retail, connecting with anyone who’s dealt with customer service. Beals learned how to create comics through lots of trial and error, focusing on getting the pacing and dialogue just right. He finds the feedback from his readers more rewarding than money, though he jokes that he’d still like to see how it compares.
More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | gocomics.com
#1
Image source: stbeals
#2
Image source: stbeals
#3
Image source: stbeals
#4
Image source: stbeals
#5
Image source: stbeals
#6
Image source: stbeals
#7
Image source: stbeals
#8
Image source: stbeals
#9
Image source: stbeals
#10
Image source: stbeals
#11
Image source: stbeals
#12
Image source: stbeals
#13
Image source: stbeals
#14
Image source: stbeals
#15
Image source: stbeals
#16
Image source: stbeals
#17
Image source: stbeals
#18
Image source: stbeals
#19
Image source: stbeals
#20
Image source: stbeals
#21
Image source: stbeals
#22
Image source: stbeals
#23
Image source: stbeals
#24
Image source: stbeals
#25
Image source: stbeals
#26
Image source: stbeals
#27
Image source: stbeals
#28
Image source: stbeals
#29
Image source: stbeals
#30
Image source: stbeals
Follow Us