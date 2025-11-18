Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

by

Back in the Vine days (oh gosh, I’m old), there was a guy who called himself the “Bat Dad.” He would post videos with his family while wearing a Batman mask and talking in a deep, raspy voice. This unique approach to videomaking and its relatable nature made the “Bat Dad” and his family an internet sensation. He garnered over 3 million followers on Vine by the time the platform was shut down and now has over 6,8 million likes on Facebook and 1,4 million followers on Instagram.

Even though he rarely posts videos anymore, he (or his team) still runs social media for it, posting relatable jokes for parents or anyone who might need a little pick-me-up once in a while. If you could do with your spirits lifted, scroll down to find the best “Bat Dad” has to offer, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that squeezed a smile out of you.

#1

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#2

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#3

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, JessieAllanMD

#4

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, mattg12699

#5

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, HomeWithPeanut

#6

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#7

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#8

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#9

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, ThatMummyLife

#10

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, Simon Holland

#11

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#12

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#13

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, ArtIsMyP*rn

#14

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#15

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, XennDad

#16

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#17

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#18

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, thatsnotmustard

#19

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, missmulrooney

#20

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, AineMarieMahon

#21

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#22

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, BobbyDinero08

#23

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#24

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#25

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, JohnSmillie42

#26

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#27

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake, BunAndLeggings

#28

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#29

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

#30

Parents Have The Funniest Sense Of Humor And These 30 Posts Prove It

Image source: batdadblake

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cool Video on How LOST Changed TV Forever
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2018
Hey American Pandas, What Are Some Weird Things You Have Noticed About The UK? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Try To Paint The Beauty Of Birds In A Unique Perspective That Mixes Geometry And Landscapes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Doesn’t Want To Share Lottery Winnings With Husband’s Friend, Gets Told To Stay Wary
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
66 True Stories Of People Who Fell Victim To Cults
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
Futurama Did a Great Bit on Global Warming Back in the Day
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.