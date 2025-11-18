Paralympian Stripped Of Gold Medal Because Of Pillow

Paralympic athlete Roża Kozakowska was stripped of a gold medal in the Women’s Club Throw F32 event in Paris for using a pillow that did not meet regulation standards.
Kozakowska, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, registered a new record with a throw of 31.30 meters, beating the 28.74 meter distance she registered four years ago.
However, the Polish athlete’s goal of adding another medal to her collection was thwarted after officials ruled that the pillow she used to support her head during the event violated regulations due to its size.
F32 is a Paralympics classification for athletes in field events with the most significant coordination impairments, whose whole body is affected.
Image credits: Hassenstein/Getty
The complaints lodged by Team Brazil resulted in Kozakowska’s disqualification.
The Polish Paralympic Committee stated, “On Friday [August 30] before midnight, a protest was filed by one of the teams, questioning the size of the pillow under our representative’s head.
“The protest was upheld, and as a result, Roża was disqualified.
“The Polish team immediately appealed this decision. The appeal committee meeting took place this morning; unfortunately, its decision was unfavorable for us.”
After Kozakowska broke her own record with an impressive throw of 31.30 meters, Team Brazil lodged a complaint about the size of the pillow she used to support her head
Image credits: Róża Kozakowska
The statement continued: “We take this ruling into account; such are the laws of the sport and its rigorous procedures, we have to reckon with them.
“After the games, when understandable emotions have subsided, a transparent, thorough procedure will be initiated, which will aim to clarify the situation.
“We keep our fingers crossed for all our Paralympians and wish them success.”
After the ruling, Tunisia’s Maroua Ibrahmi took gold. Meanwhile, Iran’s Parastoo Habibi won silver, and Brazil’s Giovanna Boscolo Castilho Goncalves earned bronze.
Image credits: Róża Kozakowska
Kozakowska had to withdraw from the Paris Games due to an injury she suffered during the competition.
“In the second competitive throw, my shoulder simply gave out,” the 35-year-old said on Sunday (September 1), as per Polskie Radio.
“An MRI showed that all the ligaments holding the bone were torn, and there was a significant amount of blood. So, unfortunately, this means the end of the Paralympics in Paris for me.”
In a statement, the Polish Paralympic Committee said it will initiate a “transparent, thorough procedure” to “clarify” the situation
She also responded to critics who accused her of seeking an unfair advantage over her opponents.
“I would never want a medal that was not honestly earned,” she declared.
“I want to win by a fair fight; the harder and more effort-filled, the better.
“What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. I feel even stronger and more motivated after all this.”
The 35-year-old athlete denied having cheated in the competition, stating that she “wouldn’t want a medal that was not honestly earned”
Image credits: Róża Kozakowska
Kozakowska was present at Stade de France on Sunday (September 1) to cheer on her fellow Polish athletes.
Before focusing on throwing disciplines, the athlete initially competed in the long jump, placing fourth in the T38 Long Jump at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
“I started with the long jump. Then, I was almost at the top, and suddenly, I was back at the bottom due to illness. I tried the shot put. I told myself I wouldn’t give up. As long as I have the strength to fight and get up, I will do anything,” she said, as per her Paralympics Profile.
Image credits: Róża Kozakowska
After a tick bite damaged her nervous system, Kozakowska developed Lyme neuroborreliosis, a neurological manifestation of Lyme disease that affects her joints and brain, impairing her coordination.
Kozakowska isn’t the only competitor who’s had a medal stripped at the 2024 Paralympics.
Jaryd Clifford finished third in the Men’s T13 5000m final, a category for athletes with visual impairments, last Saturday (August 31), but he was disqualified due to a rule breach.
Kozakowska developed Lyme neuroborreliosis, a neurological manifestation of Lyme disease that affects her joints and brain, after a tick bite damaged her nervous system
Image credits: Róża Kozakowska
Image credits: Róża Kozakowska
Officials from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) ruled that he let go of the tether binding him to his guide, Matt Clarke, before crossing the finish line.
“I’m absolutely devastated that we made such a critical mistake out there today. Remaining tethered is a fundamental rule in guiding, and I’m shattered that I lost my mind in those final meters,” he wrote on Instagram.
Follow Us