Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing Someone Has Ever Caught You Doing? (Closed)

When you think you are alone. Think again! Whats the weirdest thing someone has ever caught you doing.
#1
On time I was on a Zoom call with my friend. My sister walked in as my friend announced (rather loudly) “I just farted” She had never met that friend before.
#2
I was doing a split in a balcony for no apparent reason, and then I realized someone was watching me. I just smiled.
#3
My parents caught me dancing to nightcore for a good solid 6 minutes and when i saw them i just screamed…
#4
As a pastor, I was asked to lead out at a youth program during the annual camp meeting. Realizing I owned only square duds, I stopped at RU-21 in attempt to look cool.
Apparently it worked, because two young women seemed to be checking me out at the checkout line. Moreover, their car caught up with mine as I continued my journey on the freeway. They tracked alongside me in the passing lane, ogling playfully.
A married man, and safety conscious, I hit upon a creative way to bring closure to the situation.
Holding the wheel steady with my right hand, I reached up with the other and buried my index finger deep into my left nostril.
I could hear their screams through two panes of window glass, at 70 mph.
