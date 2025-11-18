James Lipton always asked these 10 questions “Inside the Actors Studio”
How would you answer these:
1. What is your favorite word?
2. What is your least favorite word?
3. What turns you on?
4. What turns you off?
5. What is your favorite curse word?
6. What sound or noise do you love?
7. What sound or noise do you hate?
8. What profession other than your own would you like to attempt?
9. What profession would you not like to do?
10. If Heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the Pearly Gates?
#1
Well, to answer my own post:
1. Family
2. cringe
3. A glass of good wine during a nice movie
4. Lack of hygiene
5. The classic F-word
6. Rain on a tin roof or tarp
7. The squeaky noise when playing with a balloon
8. Professional dog-walker
9. veterinarian – I love animals, but can’t watch them go
10. Welcome, here you are. All your previous dogs were waiting for you since a long time
#2
1. Liquefy (very fun to say)
2. Ointment
3. Not a “turn on” in any sort of romantic or other way, but I find myself to most enjoy being around people who don’t feel the need to pretend they like/dislike certain things, or mask parts of their personality.
4. Bigotry of any sort, people who choose to be ignorant and can’t listen to other perspectives, slow walkers in public spaces, people who loudly talk in libraries and other quiet zones
5. Not sure
6. Clicking legos together; the sound cats make when you touch them while they are sleeping and they don’t expect it.
7. Nails on chalkboard; loud snoring
8. I feel it would be so fun to review media I love.
9. Garbage person: completely respect the people who do this, but I just could not handle the smell.
10. Not sure
#3
1) razzmatazz
2) screech
3) N/A
4) N/A
5) shït (only swear word im comfortable saying lol)
6) Ghost B.C.’s music
7) nails on a chalkboard/fork scratching on a ceramic plate
8) (i go to school so i dont have a job lol) Voice Acting/bed tester/food reviewer(for restaurants)
9) a doctor (i hope my asian parents dont see this lol)
10) you are welcome here. you have always tried your best at everything and your efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. now it is your time to rest, soon, you will be able to meet up with friends and family that have joined us before you. you will have nostalgic experiences here, and you can access any show you want. you will be happy and satisfied here.
#4
1. Furious
2. Muskrat
3. Intelligence and a good personality
4. Prejudice or bigotry
5. Damn
6. Freshly tuned acoustic guitar
7. Any high-pitched metallic squeak
8. Criminal psychologist
9. Anything boring or dull & repetitive
10. “Sorry, it looks like there’s been a bit of a mix-up…”
#5
1. scrumptious (idk)
2. stupendous
3. n/a
4. n/a
5. fúck (very versatile)
6. when violinists like pluck the strings?? idk what it’s called but it’s so pretty
7. when people run their wet fingers over glasses filled with water
8. geologist
9. retail, the people are treated like shìt
10. “sup motherfúcker, we have books and cats.”
#6
1. Billabong (no I’m not Australian)
2. The C word for female genitalier
3. Chocolate
4. Football fans
5. Bollocks
6. Babies laughing
7. Nails on a chalk board
8. Bed tester
9. Work down a sewer
10. Hi Julie you’ve made me wait 100 years before I could get you here.
#7
1- yellow
2- anythin rascist
…
5- i dont curse
6- rain storm
7- when the metal part of the eraser scrapes against my paper
8- uhmmm if it cant be my current priffesion then id like to be either a nurse or cop
9- politician
10- sup
#8
1) Perdicament, rolls nice off the tongue
2) Phenomenon, does not
3) Depends on my mood. But for the most part, being genuine with a good sense of humor.
4) Arrogance
5) C@#t
6) Rain on the roof
7) Fingers rubbing against a balloon
8) Spy!
9) The one I’m currently doing. Working in a restaurant.
10) ‘No small talk required. We can coexist without appearing rude even without talking about the weather or news.’
#9
1. Nincompoop
2. murmur
3. ……intelligent idiots…… (Yeahh…. Dont ask)
4. Anyone who defies my beliefs (sexist, racist, bigoted… ect)
5. dipshït!
6. What sound or noise do you love? Rain against the roof
7. Nails being filed
8. (am currently a HS student and unemployed) Firefighting/EMT work is my dream job
9. Any boring office job
10. “Aww man, no, I ain’t dealin with you today, go back to earth or somethin.”
#10
1 My husband’s nickname.
2 The word ‘whore’ in my language.
3 Perspective of an art project or journey.
4 Perspective of dealing with stupid ppl.
5 Fück
6 Buzzing bumblebee, that stuck in the flower
7 Politicians talking
8 Biology/ chemistry scientist
9 Military, prostitution stuff. F**k it.
10 There will be justice in the world. Now.
#11
This was interesting!
#12
1- Any word that is sunny-sounding
2- bruh
3- N/A
4- N/A
5- I suppose I don’t really have one
6- any rain sound
7- Like, sound effects that people make over and over again when they’re bored? Arghhh
8- Wildlife caretaker/wildlife rehabilitation worker
9- Doctor
10- Hey come on in theres birds and stuff here!
#13
1. Apricity or Vellichor
2. any slurs
3. um N/A
4. n/a
5. I don’t have one but I use sh!t a lot
6. when you finish a book and it closes with a satisfying thump
7. those squeaky markers on paper. comparable to nails on chalkboard.
8. im a minor but I want to be an author
9. Lawyer it sounds so stressful
10. “heaven is a library.”
#14
1. What is your favorite word? Hilarious
2. What is your least favorite word? Like. As in, like, a sentence where not necessary.
3. What turns you on? Being clean
4. What turns you off? Perfume
5. What is your favorite curse word? Curse mash up . JFC
6. What sound or noise do you love? Wind
7. What sound or noise do you hate? Wind chimes
8. What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? Baker
9. What profession would you not like to do? Semi driver
10. If Heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the Pearly Gates? I saw what you did there ;)
#15
1. Juxtaposition
2. Parched
3. A certain moment, can’t quite articulate it
4. Uselessness of a person, in any shape and form
5. Not translatable
6. Certain sounds live rent free in my head and they’re usually tied to happy memories. If I’d have to choose a general one, I’ll go for the sea in a night storm
7. Styrofoam rubbing against styrofoam
8. Pilot, or fighter pilot
9. Accounting/anything beaurocracy related
10. They’re waiting
#16
1. “Congratulations” (since it means I did something)
2. “Salami” (bc one time in elementary school, some kid vomited it all over my classroom, tmi but that’s why)
3. Abs tbh
4. Anyone who smokes weed/cigs (THE SMELL)
5. Putain (f-word in french, I am a frenchy so I use it a lot)
6. Rock music
7. Crying, seriously pisses me off
8. Stunt driver (pretty much am, ask my bro who I got in an accident with :/) or salesman
9. Anything involving being alone/quiet/anti-social. Only want a high-energy job.
10. “I am surprised you made it past age 10”
#17
Favorite word: bubble
Least favorite word: mash (it feels like such a dry word)
Uhhhh no comment for 3-4
Favorite curse word: FÙCK! :D
Favorite sound: rain
Least favorite sound: loud people
What profession would I like to attempt: I mean I’m a student so I think I’d like to stick with what I currently want to be, a lawyer (defense or prosecution is the real question here)
What profession wouldn’t I want to do: school janitor. Schools are gross.
What would I like to hear God say at the pearly gates: idrk tbh
#18
1) Gelatinous
2) The “N” word
3) Compassion
4) Hatefulness
5) FFS
6) Wind through fir trees
7) Angry screaming, yelling
8) Small bookstore owner
9) Police Officer
10) “Single Malt? Rocks?”
#19
1. Petrichor
2. (I don’t know)
3. Kindness, intelligence, empathy
4. social media addicts, influencers, racism, bigotry
5. I don’t curse
6. rain
7. Styrofoam
8. radio personality
9. anything medical
10. I have been waiting for you!
#20
1. Dusk
2.Masticate
3.Candles/Firelight
4. Braggarts
5.F*ck. It’s just so versatile.
6. A stream
7. Car alarms
8. Archaeologist
9. Accountant
10. Whelp, time to get ready for your reincarnation.
