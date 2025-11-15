Pandas, This Is A Shoutout To The Girls Out There: Can You Tell Me The Creepiest Encounter That You’ve Had With A Pervert? (Closed)

by

I don’t know, I just want to raise awareness of how many people have witnessed this.

#1

I have a few encounters of such and have had other similar experiences that were slightly creepier but I’m not too sure if they count or not so I will just put one that really stands out in my mind:

When I was about 12, I was stood in a que in a shop with my little sister (she was about 3 at the time, I think). This middle aged man walked past us and kind of brushed/ cupped his had against part of me briefly. I was a bit shocked but then though “oh it’s crowded it was probably a mistake” and then he walked past again, doing the same. I knew it was no mistake then. I swung around, ready to confront him, but he was gone. Thank goodness my sister was safe in front of me. This is the first time I have ever mentioned it.

#2

I’m a boy (why do ppl think this only happens to girls) and I went to a swimming pool. A girl, around the same age, followed me for some reason. She also dived down and rubbed against my business. I just climbed out of the pool, done with this s**t. She tried to follow me further but I ran to the changing rooms. If she just said something, maybe I’d give her a chance… People don’t really take it seriously if this kind of things happen to guys, because guys want it all the time (?)

#3

My girlfriend told me that she encountered just the ‘normal’ stuff like stalking and ghosting.

#4

I was 16 years old at the pool. An old man, probably in his 50s came up to me and told me I had a beautiful ‘womanly’ body and that he wanted to paint me. He asked me to go to his apartment. I told him I was 16 and he said I didn’t look like I was 16 so it’s ok. CREEP! Of course I told him to F off.

#5

Met a guy online, he was sweet and charming and lived nearby so I thought I’d give him a chance. Big mistake.

We went to see a movie and first chance he got, he touched me and made me touch him. I ran out of there and called my aunt for a ride home.

