St Patrick’s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

by

While many see St Patrick’s Day as an excuse to drink endless pints of Guinness while wearing a green wig, there’s a little more to it than that.

Racegoer in St Patrick’s Day fancy dress during the Cheltenham Festival.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

People attend the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Digbeth, Birmingham.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Bagpipe players in traditional Scottish costumes participate in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Munich, Germany.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy a pint of Guinness with soldiers from the Irish Guards. The Royals visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for a special St Patrick’s Day Parade today at their Barracks in Hounslow.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

People watch the St Patrick’s day parade in Dublin, Ireland.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Bagpipers march up Fifth Avenue during the St Patrick’s Day parade, New York.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Irish dancers in Tottenham Court Road underground station, London, as Tourism Ireland celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

The crowd watch the St Patrick’s Day parade on the streets of Dublin.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

A float is seen during the St Patrick’s day parade in Dublin, Ireland.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

A tourist walks past Kennedys Pub with a rugby mural painted on the window, following the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Participants take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade on the streets of Dublin.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Crowds gather to enjoy a St Patrick’s Day parade in Belfast city centre.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Darth Vader joins the Belfast parade for St Patrick’s day.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

The statues of the ducks from the book, Make Way For Ducklings, are decorated for St Patrick’s Day in the Boston Public Gardens, Boston, Massachusetts.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

This aerial view shows the Chicago River dyed green.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin is illuminated in green for the four-day-long St Patrick’s festival.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

The Clyde Auditorium, also know as the Armadillo, in Glasgow, Scotland, is lit green.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

The Coca-Cola London Eye, on London’s South Bank.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

The Kelpies in Falkirk, Scotland.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Green light illuminates the Rhine Falls during the “global greening” for the Irish national St Patrick’s Day holiday in Neuhausen on the Rhinefall, Switzerland.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Punters enter a packed Guinness Village during St Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Racegoer in St Patrick’s Day fancy dress during the Cheltenham Festival.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

A man sells President Donald Trump themed St Patrick’s Day T-shirts in Philadelphia, before Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny arrives for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade as part of his US visit.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

A stand with St Patrick’s Day gadgets and memorabilia in Dublin city center.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Irish dancers in Tottenham Court Road underground station, London.

St Patrick&#8217;s Day: Celebrations Around The World, In Pictures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 07-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
We Love Ice Cream
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Possible Silence of the Lambs Miniseries Teased by Hannibal Creator
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2020
It Looks Like Disney’s Bringing Out a Female-Led Star Wars Series
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2020
15 Before & After Images Reveal How I Turn My Ordinary Pics Into Fantasy Worlds
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Created A LED Turn Signal For Cyclists And Joggers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.