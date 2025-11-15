Pandas, Tell Me About A Time When You Had A Really Strange Epiphany? (Closed)

An epiphany is a time when you have some sort of realization about something. But make it about a time when it was really weird.
I realized that the two c´s in thicc looks like an ass
What if we see colors different? Like my teal is someone else’s purple, or your orange is someone else’s blue?
OK….. this isn’t mine but here you go, Considering how big the universe is there are probably space battle going on somewhere right now. A spoon is a small bowl on a stick used to eat from a larger bowl. Waterboarding at Guantanamo Bay sounds super fun, if you don’t know what either of those things are. OK this one made me snort a bit…….Fit-bits are just like Tamagotchis, except the stupid little creature you have to keep alive is yourself. Me at 8 years old:”When i grow up no-one will be able to tell me when i have to go to bed.” Me at 33 yrs old: Ooo there’s an app that will analyze my sleep quality and patterns and alert me when my optional bedtime is approaching”. These one’s made me laugh and gave me a headache- Shoes are just portable floors…wa- wat…… People eat tide pods but not the stringy part of a Banana, like wth, tbh (the stringy part is disgusting)……
Time is weird. It will always, no matter what, be today. You will never reach tomorrow. once we strike midnight, its today again.
At the time, I was thinking a lot about death, my grandma recently passed away, and my grandpa was getting very senile. Normally, thinking about it made me more anxious. I was riding a bus and thought about how every person there is in their little world, with their own lives, and yet here we are, all commuting together. And that’s when I realized that no matter what waits for us on the “other side,” we’ll all face the same fate. The thought comforted me. It was weird because the connection seemed pretty random.
I had one while I was sleeping; that what if someone else looked just like me in a different timeline, and I’m just the reincarnation of them. Yes, I believe in reincarnation.
