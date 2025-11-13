Guy Quits His Job In Sushi Restaurant To Follow His Artistic Dreams, Develops A Very Unique Painting Style

Joseph Lee is a self-taught artist who primarily focuses on faces and the emotions that inhabit them. Lee manipulates them through segmented brush strokes, color choice, and volume, converging them into a complete and balanced whole. The artist hopes that his unique art can act sort of like mirrors, allowing the viewers to experience themselves.
More info: josephleeart.com | Instagram
#1 Portrait
#2 Portrait, James Dean
#3 Pitrechoir Member No. 4
#4 Biography
#5 Shes Dead To The World, But Alive In Private
#6 State Of Gray
#7 Homewardboundchoir Member No. 2
#8 Latest Commission
#9 In The Flesh
#10 Identity Christ
#11 Miss
#12 In Between Me, 2018
#13 Cross-Pollinating Study
#14 Portrait
#15 Stillborn
#16 The Choir
#17 Self-Portrait
#18 Cross-Pollinating Study
#19 Closed Captain
#20 Brainchild
#21 Portrait Of Othello
#22 Portrait
#23 Private Dissonance
#24 Her Story Cross
#25 A Stone’s Throw Away
#26 Identity Christ
#27 Momentarylapse
record
in Time
2:58am
#28 Identity
#29 Photo Copy
#30 Preacher To The Choir
