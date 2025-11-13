Guy Quits His Job In Sushi Restaurant To Follow His Artistic Dreams, Develops A Very Unique Painting Style

by

Joseph Lee is a self-taught artist who primarily focuses on faces and the emotions that inhabit them. Lee manipulates them through segmented brush strokes, color choice, and volume, converging them into a complete and balanced whole. The artist hopes that his unique art can act sort of like mirrors, allowing the viewers to experience themselves.

More info: josephleeart.com | Instagram

#1 Portrait

Image source: joeyunlee

#2 Portrait, James Dean

Image source: joeyunlee

#3 Pitrechoir Member No. 4

Image source: joeyunlee

#4 Biography

Image source: joeyunlee

#5 Shes Dead To The World, But Alive In Private

Image source: joeyunlee

#6 State Of Gray

Image source:  joeyunlee

#7 Homewardboundchoir Member No. 2

Image source: joeyunlee

#8 Latest Commission

Image source: joeyunlee

#9 In The Flesh

Image source: joeyunlee

#10 Identity Christ

Image source: joeyunlee

#11 Miss

Image source: joeyunlee

#12 In Between Me, 2018

Image source: joeyunlee

#13 Cross-Pollinating Study

Image source: joeyunlee

#14 Portrait

Image source: joeyunlee

#15 Stillborn

Image source: joeyunlee

#16 The Choir

Image source: joeyunlee

#17 Self-Portrait

Image source: joeyunlee

#18 Cross-Pollinating Study

Image source: joeyunlee

#19 Closed Captain

Image source: joeyunlee

#20 Brainchild

Image source: joeyunlee

#21 Portrait Of Othello

Image source:  joeyunlee

#22 Portrait

Image source: joeyunlee

#23 Private Dissonance

Image source: joeyunlee

#24 Her Story Cross

Image source: joeyunlee

#25 A Stone’s Throw Away

Image source: joeyunlee

#26 Identity Christ

Image source: joeyunlee

#27 Momentarylapse
record
in Time
2:58am

Image source: joeyunlee

#28 Identity

Image source: joeyunlee

#29 Photo Copy

Image source: joeyunlee

#30 Preacher To The Choir

Image source: joeyunlee

