Pandas, Share A Childhood Movie That Has Meaning To You (Closed)

Maybe you watched it on a snow day… or when you were sick? Maybe a family movie? I just wanna hear movies that hold meaning to your childhood like mine.
#1
Matrix. I just watched it like 10 times in a month in my 2nd grade.
#2
Your gonna laugh but IDC. The bee movie. My (other) dad used to pick me up and we would watch movies and stuff like that. we watch the bee movie a lot. but he stopped coming.
#3
MINES A breaker between the last unicorn and the labyrinth.. both just have meaning to me.. I feel stupid saying it tho
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us