Pandas, Share A Childhood Movie That Has Meaning To You (Closed)

by

Maybe you watched it on a snow day… or when you were sick? Maybe a family movie? I just wanna hear movies that hold meaning to your childhood like mine.

#1

Matrix. I just watched it like 10 times in a month in my 2nd grade.

#2

Your gonna laugh but IDC. The bee movie. My (other) dad used to pick me up and we would watch movies and stuff like that. we watch the bee movie a lot. but he stopped coming.

#3

MINES A breaker between the last unicorn and the labyrinth.. both just have meaning to me.. I feel stupid saying it tho

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
