“Around 10 Years To Live”: Pamela Anderson Reveals Details Of Her Harrowing Health Battle

Pamela Anderson recently got candid about her harrowing health battle, revealing she was told she had only 10 years to live.
Pamela revealed how the diagnosis of the disease, which her doctor described as a “d**th sentence,” turned her life upside down, drained her savings, and left emotional scars that still haunt her today.
The 59-year-old recalled the fear that consumed her, saying, “It was not fear of d**th, but fear of what might happen to my young children…”
Pamela Anderson was diagnosed with Hepatitis C and told it was a “d**th sentence”
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Pamela Anderson recently opened up about her decades-long battle with Hepatitis C during a deeply emotional acceptance speech at the amfAR Gala Venezia 2026 on Sunday, September 6.
The gala was held during the Venice Film Festival and raises funds for HIV/AIDS research, while amfAR also supports research related to Hepatitis C.
The honor comes as Anderson continues a period of career and personal reinvention.
While accepting the nonprofit’s Award of Courage, Pamela shared raw details about the lasting psychological toll of her health crisis.
She recalled being diagnosed in the late 1990s, at a time when effective, well-tolerated cures for Hepatitis C were not yet available.
According to Variety, she shared, “It was a d**th sentence. That’s what my doctor told me — that I probably had around 10 years to live.”
The Baywatch star added, “I’m sure that colored and corrupted my decisions. It was not fear of d**th, but fear of what might happen to my young children. It turned my life inside out.”
The actress believes she contracted the disease from sharing a tattoo needle with ex-husband Tommy Lee
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She connected the diagnosis to the shame of her childhood s**ual a**se, explaining that the illness made her feel as though the words “damaged goods” were permanently carved into her forehead.
Pamela shared, “But my experience of shame and guilt was also an unconscious journey. It stays with me; it haunts me. And just like the s**ual a**se that I endured as a child, it felt like it was carved into my forehead: Damaged goods. And I presented myself as such.”
Although Anderson was eventually cured with a newer antiviral treatment in 2015, she revealed that the medication was not covered by insurance at the time and “took everything I had in my bank” to afford.
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The star concluded, “I’m not a victim, I’m a victor. I am strong and capable, more now than I could ever dream of … I’m not the damsel in distress, no matter how easy that role is to play.”
Hepatitis C is a viral infection that primarily affects the liver.
It is transmitted through infected blood and can become chronic, gradually causing inflammation and liver damage without necessarily producing obvious symptoms.
That silence is part of what makes the disease particularly dangerous.
After being given just a decade to live, Anderson finally found a breakthrough treatment
Many people with Hepatitis C have no symptoms, especially during the early stages, and can live with the infection for years without realizing they have it.
When symptoms do occur, they can include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, poor appetite, dark urine, jaundice, fever, and joint pain.
Without treatment, chronic Hepatitis C can eventually lead to serious liver complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer.
The World Health Organization estimates that hundreds of thousands of people lose their lives from Hepatitis C-related complications globally each year.
That helps explain why Anderson’s diagnosis was so terrifying at the time.
Pamela has previously said that she believes she contracted Hepatitis C after sharing a tattoo needle with her former husband, Tommy Lee.
Anderson and Lee were married for three years, from 1995 to 1998, and have two children together, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.
Pamela still carries the emotional scars of her diagnosis, but firmly calls herself “not a victim, I’m a victor”
The actress publicly disclosed her diagnosis in 2002, after living with the infection for years.
Today, Hepatitis C is considered a curable infection in the vast majority of people who receive appropriate treatment.
The breakthrough came with direct-acting antiviral medications, commonly known as DAAs.
Unlike older treatments, these oral medications directly target the virus and can clear Hepatitis C from the body without the lengthy, difficult treatment regimens that patients once faced.
According to the CDC, modern DAA treatment cures more than 95% of people with Hepatitis C, generally within eight to 12 weeks.
In 2015, Pamela announced that she had been cured of Hepatitis C after receiving antiviral treatment.
She has since described the experience as getting years of her life back.
However, there is still no vaccine against Hepatitis C, making prevention, testing, and treatment particularly important.
Since going public with her diagnosis in 2002, the Last Showgirl star has worked with global health organizations to help destigmatize the condition, raise awareness about testing, and expand access to treatment.
“She was able to afford the medication, which was not covered by insurance. I know people who d**d, but she was fortunate,” one fan wrote
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