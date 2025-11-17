“It’s Better For Me”: Pamela Anderson Stuns At Paris Fashion In A New ‘No-Makeup’ Era

This iconic blonde bombshell has once again proved that less is better, and no, we are not talking about clothing.
Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson has been making a notable return to red carpet events ever since a Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, was released at the start of this year.
Pamela Anderson has multiplied her appearances on red carpet events lately
But Pamela’s name has been a popular topic of conversation for many years, with a controversial drama miniseries titled Pam & Tommy that sparked a new public interest for the star again last year.
After taking control back of her own narrative, the 56-year-old animal rights activist who has since come out with her own memoir, Love, Pamela, has appeared in many new interviews, podcasts, and most recently, fashion events.
She has notably debuted a no-makeup look
Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
During this year’s fashion weeks, Pamela has stunned her fans by debuting a new signature look: a bare and completely natural face.
The Canadian native started sporting a low-key appearance in early September at Pandora’s new Diamond District pop-up in New York City, with discreet latte makeup.
Nevertheless, her new no-makeup era evolved to its fullest form on Wednesday (September 27) when Pamela took on Paris’ fashion week with what appeared to be a face completely clear of facial-enhancing products.
Pamela started wearing less and less makeup when she would partake in events this year
Image credits: pamelaanderson
The mom-of-two radiated positive energy, as she was also photographed smiling with a makeup-free look on Thursday (September 28) at the Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presentation during Paris’ fashion week.
As Pamela showed the world that all a woman needs to look good is a big smile, the Barb Wire actress recently opened up regarding her new habit of wearing little to no makeup compared to her famous signature strong and flamboyant black liner looks in the early 1990s.
“I just went along with what people were telling me what to do,” in terms of her look, Pamela told Elle.
Pamela, who rose to fame in the 1990s for her role on Baywatch, notably wore heavy and dark eye makeup
Image credits: James Aylott
The island girl from Ladysmith, Canada went on to explain that her demeanor had progressively evolved to eliminating makeup as a result of the death of her former makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who died in 2019 following a battle with breast cancer.
“She was the best,” Pamela said of Vogel. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”
Pamela progressively stopped wearing makeup after her makeup artist died
Image credits: pamelaanderson
The toned-down look, the actress said, is “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”
She continued: “Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing.
“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older.
“And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look in the mirror.
“I go, ‘Wow, this is really… what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”
“It’s a journey”, Pamela said of aging
However, Pamela isn’t the first famous woman to go makeup-free, even while attending glamorous events.
In 2016, Grammy Awards winner artist Alicia Keys made headlines for coming out with a new album where she opted for a makeup-free look on the cover.
Image credits: pamelaanderson
Looking back at this defining moment, the Fallin’ singer revealed in an interview with GLAMOUR UK that her choice had a lot to do with her reliance on makeup itself.
She said: “Makeup was a big thing for me; I had been wearing it since I was, like, 16 years old.”
Alicia continued: “And then, as I got into the music world, it was what you did every day to do your television, or to do your shoot.
“So, I did it because I thought that’s what you’re supposed to do. And I realized I became addicted to it; I didn’t feel comfortable without it.”
Pamela sported her signature eye makeup look in her Barb Wire movie
Image credits: Barb Wire
In turn, the musician has focused on embracing her natural hair, rather than makeup looks she couldn’t quite resonate with.
“Hair is such a gorgeous expression of our individuality and deserves to be respected,” she explained.
Alicia added: “I’ve always been proud of wearing braids and I love learning about the power of hair.
“I’ve always felt royal when I wear braids.
Pamela isn’t the first female celebrity to ditch makeup
“There’s something so beautiful about the Blackness of it, about my African ancestry that I just feel truly connected to.”
Rare are the times when the music star is spotted with makeup on.
Fans have been showering Pamela with compliments following her new makeup-free looks
