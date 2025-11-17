Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Cocktails? (Closed)

Would love to learn some new cocktails. Share the recipe.
You can all join me next Monday for Cocktail Monday!
#1
Bloody Mary
#2
Gin and tonic
#3
Long Island Ice Tea.
#4
Dirty vodka martini with jalapeno stuffed olives
#5
A well made old fashioned is my go to!
#6
Sex on the Beach 🍹
#7
Sex on the beach. 🏝️
#8
Kamikaze w/ extra lime!
#9
Negroni. Love that one. Sometimes we use Cognac (Remy Martin) instead of Gin. Works well. I like the bitter, smokey flavours.
#10
I don’t drink alcohol but I think I remember liking Moscow Mule.
#11
Espresso martinis and mojitos are my favourites.
#12
Tequila Sunrise – orange juice, grenadine, and tequila over ice. When done right it shades from red at the bottom to orange at the top.
#13
Greyhound, vodka and grapefruit juice.
#14
shirley temples
ive always wanted to try a pina colada
virgins ofc, im a minor
#15
For a fast one to get smashed
Expired
Gin + Beer + 2 Menthol Hard Candy
ER
Gin + Vodka + Rum + Tequila + Brandy + Grenadine syrup + Oj + Pineapple Juice
Red Alert
Gin + Energy Drink + Orange Juice
For a Morning Zing
Bite:
Coffee + Condensed Milk + Rum
Velocity:
Gin + Gatorade + Lemon/Lime Soda + Slice of Lemon/Lime
#16
The Last Word and the Written Word. Green Chartreuse is magical. Thankfully I hoarded seven bottles after the Carthusian monks stated earlier this year they were capping production to concentrate on a more contemplative life.
#17
The Kamikaze is my favorite “old skool” 80’s cocktail. Its made of equal parts vodka, triple sec and lime juice. Garnish is typically a wedge or twist of lime, I always order it with extra lime juice. Two or three of these and momma is ready to hit the dance floor! Kamikaze (神風) is a Japanese word literally meaning “divine wind”.
#18
An Aperol Spritz is quite refreshing in the summertime.
A Cosmopolitan extra cold, and a Lemon Drop with a sugared rim.
#19
A Pink Whitney, vodka and pink lemonade, it’s so good.
