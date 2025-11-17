Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Cocktails? (Closed)

by

Would love to learn some new cocktails. Share the recipe.

You can all join me next Monday for Cocktail Monday!  

#1

Bloody Mary

#2

Gin and tonic

#3

Long Island Ice Tea.

#4

Dirty vodka martini with jalapeno stuffed olives

#5

A well made old fashioned is my go to!

#6

Sex on the Beach 🍹

#7

Sex on the beach. 🏝️

#8

Kamikaze w/ extra lime!

#9

Negroni. Love that one. Sometimes we use Cognac (Remy Martin) instead of Gin. Works well. I like the bitter, smokey flavours.

#10

I don’t drink alcohol but I think I remember liking Moscow Mule.

#11

Espresso martinis and mojitos are my favourites.

#12

Tequila Sunrise – orange juice, grenadine, and tequila over ice. When done right it shades from red at the bottom to orange at the top.

#13

Greyhound, vodka and grapefruit juice.

#14

shirley temples

ive always wanted to try a pina colada

virgins ofc, im a minor

#15

For a fast one to get smashed

Expired
Gin + Beer + 2 Menthol Hard Candy

ER
Gin + Vodka + Rum + Tequila + Brandy + Grenadine syrup + Oj + Pineapple Juice

Red Alert
Gin + Energy Drink + Orange Juice

For a Morning Zing

Bite:
Coffee + Condensed Milk + Rum

Velocity:
Gin + Gatorade + Lemon/Lime Soda + Slice of Lemon/Lime

#16

The Last Word and the Written Word. Green Chartreuse is magical. Thankfully I hoarded seven bottles after the Carthusian monks stated earlier this year they were capping production to concentrate on a more contemplative life.

#17

The Kamikaze is my favorite “old skool” 80’s cocktail. Its made of equal parts vodka, triple sec and lime juice. Garnish is typically a wedge or twist of lime, I always order it with extra lime juice. Two or three of these and momma is ready to hit the dance floor! Kamikaze (神風) is a Japanese word literally meaning “divine wind”.

#18

An Aperol Spritz is quite refreshing in the summertime.
A Cosmopolitan extra cold, and a Lemon Drop with a sugared rim.

#19

A Pink Whitney, vodka and pink lemonade, it’s so good.

