52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

Working on a sequel to 363 Days of Tea, I am continuing the series in 2016 as “52 Weeks of Tea,” with it being a little more manageable to create one work per week rather than one every day.
Shown here are the first eight paintings on used tea bags, so far, this year. As with the visual journal last year, the project has random themes, but my message remains. I want to inspire people by helping them re-imagine what art can be and find new ways in which discarded items can take on a new life.
More info: rubysilvious.com | Instagram | Facebook
Uncertainty
Upstate New York Winter
Gabriella
Jonas
Wallflower
Fish Friday
The Nose Knows
