52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

by

Working on a sequel to 363 Days of Tea, I am continuing the series in 2016 as “52 Weeks of Tea,” with it being a little more manageable to create one work per week rather than one every day.

Shown here are the first eight paintings on used tea bags, so far, this year. As with the visual journal last year, the project has random themes, but my message remains. I want to inspire people by helping them re-imagine what art can be and find new ways in which discarded items can take on a new life.

More info: rubysilvious.com | Instagram | Facebook

Uncertainty

52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

Upstate New York Winter

52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

Gabriella

52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

Jonas

52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

Wallflower

52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

Fish Friday

52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

The Nose Knows

52 Weeks Of Tea: I Draw On Used Tea Bags

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Stephen King Reveals Why “Lisey’s Story” is So Important to Him in Featurette
3 min read
Jun, 3, 2021
Meet The Cast of “Southern Charm New Orleans”
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2018
10 Celebrities Who Looked Particularly Ridiculous on Sesame Street
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2016
Meet The Women Taking Over the Show “Lethal Weapon”
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2019
40 New Sarcasm-Filled Comics By The British Artist Steve Nelson
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Eliud Kipchoge: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.