50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

No matter what Top Chef and MasterChef may show us, the truth is not everyone was born to cook. And it’s totally fine. We find our ways around it, from ordering in, eating out, finding happiness with a way more cooking-savvy partner, and opting for ready-mades and super easy meals a child could make.

The brave ones, however, dare to play games with their cooking talent, or rather the lack of it, and take their kitchen on a ride. Surprise, surprise! Often, cooking fails and mishaps follow, but hey, you never know if you never try. And if you never try, you never learn!

After all, it gives us the greatest gift of laughter because life is short, and if it takes a tray of burnt muffins to make us smile, so be it. Scroll down below and be sure to share our previous features with more cooking fails here and here.

#1 My 20-Year-Old Cousin Got His Own Apartment And It’s Going Pretty Well

Image source: henpeckedhal

#2 The Taste You Can See

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: vplxw6903

#3 Husband’s Turn To Cook… I Pop In The Kitchen For A Moment. He Says We’re Out Of Breadcrumbs. No Problem, I Say, You Can Use Crackers As A Substitute

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: humankindbeboth

#4 My Dough Turned Into A Monster

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Cheloniidaes

#5 Tried To Make Purple Lemonade… Got Dirty Mop Ade Instead

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: okiedokieophie

#6 The Brioche Looked So Great Right Until I Cut It

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: alexthesingingchef

#7 You Might Think “Oh, Cute, A Child Tried To Decorate Halloween Cookies!” Nope. This Was All Me. A Grown Man With A Career And No Artistic Ability

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Treebeard_Jawno

#8 I’m Supposed To Bring A Snack To Share At A Work Meeting, I’m Thinking The Beef Broth Gelatin With Hot Dogs And Eggs Should Do It

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Wyodaniel

#9 How

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: _aniebananie9

#10 Today I Learned That A Coffee Pot Can Explode

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: BronxBelle

#11 My Pizza On The Left, My Husband’s… Single Cell Organism On The Right

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: azrael6947

#12 Date Said Her Favorite Food Was Blue Cheese Pizza. I Guess I Misunderstood Where The Emphasis Was Supposed To Be

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Imatworkgoaway

#13 My First Time Baking Bread… Forgot The Yeast

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: PizzaHut_Official_UK

#14 My Husband Asked Me To Heat Up The Croissant And That He Wanted It Very Crunchy… I Guess I Nailed It

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Kaneando

#15 Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Lewgold

#16 Forgot About Eggs Boiling

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Razlaw

#17 Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It’s A Floofly Ball Of Mold

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: yanbochen

#18 Asked My Wife To Keep The Oven On Low For The Burgers. Puts It On Low, Broils, And Forgets To Take The Plastic Cover Off

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: PartyRooster

#19 I’ve Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days. Found Them

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: sh4ggyguy

#20 Casual Reminder – Clean Your Grills. Burgers And Grilled Pineapple. Sort Of

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Prestigious-Vast-903

#21 Grabbed The Wrong One And Now All Of My Chocolate Chip Cookies Taste Weird

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: lawl3ssr0se

#22 Just A Normal Milk Shattered A Glass Perfectly In Two And Exploded The Milk Across The Kitchen

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: MyFriendsCallMeTwat

#23 I Accidentally Created Vantablack When I Forgot About My Pizza

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: jennthemermaid

#24 Brain Malfunctioned While Preparing Scrambled Eggs

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: fatjoelapuma

#25 This Is How My Boyfriend Cuts An Avocado

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: chinky_cutie

#26 My Step-Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They Cool Down

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Bitten469

#27 My Girlfriend Told Me She Has Never Cooked The Fish Before. I Didn’t Expect Scrambled Haddock

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: shapeofanl

#28 Glass Pot Lid Exploded Into The Pasta

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: LatestLurkingHandle

#29 I Just Wanted To Make Pizza Dough

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Iber0

#30 My 6-Year-Old Son Decided To Try To Microwave Dry Mac And Cheese Before I Woke Up

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: bubbles_are_shiny

#31 My Favorite Knife – Defeated By Some Leek

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Somekindofjazz

#32 My Boyfriend Used To Unscrew The Red Pepper Flakes’ Tops At Pizzahut In Junior High For S&Gs. Karma

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: annabegins-

#33 The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: aintx

#34 I Planned On Making Pork In The Crockpot While I Was At Work Today. When I Got Home, I Was Shocked My Apartment Didn’t Smell Delicious Until I Saw It

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: liverdawg

#35 These Eggs My Dad Made With “A Bit Of Turmeric”

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Theeliaq

#36 I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: MamiPauk

#37 Wifey Just Learnt That You Can’t Microwave Hard-Boiled Eggs

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Jackandcokeguy

#38 Wanted To Cook A Nice Meal For My Grandma Since She Doesn’t Have A Lot Of Time Left. I Didn’t Realize She Used Her Oven As A Pantry. I Usually Pre-Check Ovens, Too

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Ijustwannalurkhomie

#39 Nothing Like A Little Glass For Seasoning

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Honeykief

#40 I Rarely Make Breakfast For Myself, But I Decided To Treat Myself This Morning. I Had To Take Like 15 Minutes To Calm Down Before I Could Clean It Up. I Was So Mad

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: in_rainbro

#41 Don’t Cut A Slice Off Before Baking Camembert

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: elextrixblue

#42 Just Spent The Last 3 Hours Cooking For Family Coming Over… Then They Brought Their Own Takeaway To Eat

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: grey-clouds

#43 I Just Remembered I Wanted Waffles 6 Days Ago

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Afrolover25

#44 Freshly Opened Can Of Jam Has A Big Patch Of Mold. It Even Made The Popping Sound When The Seal Broke

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: 3vanescence

#45 The Oven Just Exploded For Some Reason

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: Pb801

#46 Oops. That White Thing That’s In Between The Meat And The Styrofoam In The Package? Yea, I Don’t Think You’re Supposed To Cook That

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: sarahsonthemove

#47 And That Was Our Dinner

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: AmyMHouse

#48 When Your Husband Overestimates Your Ability To Use The Grill

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: laura_likes_to_run

#49 I Baked Potatoes With Emmentaler And Cheddar Sprinkled With Glass Shards

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: noarri

#50 A Little Crispier Than My Husband Likes. Oops

50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

Image source: mattieeeee84

