50 Times People Failed In The Kitchen So Badly, They Just Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

No matter what Top Chef and MasterChef may show us, the truth is not everyone was born to cook. And it’s totally fine. We find our ways around it, from ordering in, eating out, finding happiness with a way more cooking-savvy partner, and opting for ready-mades and super easy meals a child could make.
The brave ones, however, dare to play games with their cooking talent, or rather the lack of it, and take their kitchen on a ride. Surprise, surprise! Often, cooking fails and mishaps follow, but hey, you never know if you never try. And if you never try, you never learn!
After all, it gives us the greatest gift of laughter because life is short, and if it takes a tray of burnt muffins to make us smile, so be it. Scroll down below and be sure to share our previous features with more cooking fails here and here.
#1 My 20-Year-Old Cousin Got His Own Apartment And It’s Going Pretty Well
Image source: henpeckedhal
#2 The Taste You Can See
Image source: vplxw6903
#3 Husband’s Turn To Cook… I Pop In The Kitchen For A Moment. He Says We’re Out Of Breadcrumbs. No Problem, I Say, You Can Use Crackers As A Substitute
Image source: humankindbeboth
#4 My Dough Turned Into A Monster
Image source: Cheloniidaes
#5 Tried To Make Purple Lemonade… Got Dirty Mop Ade Instead
Image source: okiedokieophie
#6 The Brioche Looked So Great Right Until I Cut It
Image source: alexthesingingchef
#7 You Might Think “Oh, Cute, A Child Tried To Decorate Halloween Cookies!” Nope. This Was All Me. A Grown Man With A Career And No Artistic Ability
Image source: Treebeard_Jawno
#8 I’m Supposed To Bring A Snack To Share At A Work Meeting, I’m Thinking The Beef Broth Gelatin With Hot Dogs And Eggs Should Do It
Image source: Wyodaniel
#9 How
Image source: _aniebananie9
#10 Today I Learned That A Coffee Pot Can Explode
Image source: BronxBelle
#11 My Pizza On The Left, My Husband’s… Single Cell Organism On The Right
Image source: azrael6947
#12 Date Said Her Favorite Food Was Blue Cheese Pizza. I Guess I Misunderstood Where The Emphasis Was Supposed To Be
Image source: Imatworkgoaway
#13 My First Time Baking Bread… Forgot The Yeast
Image source: PizzaHut_Official_UK
#14 My Husband Asked Me To Heat Up The Croissant And That He Wanted It Very Crunchy… I Guess I Nailed It
Image source: Kaneando
#15 Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?
Image source: Lewgold
#16 Forgot About Eggs Boiling
Image source: Razlaw
#17 Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It’s A Floofly Ball Of Mold
Image source: yanbochen
#18 Asked My Wife To Keep The Oven On Low For The Burgers. Puts It On Low, Broils, And Forgets To Take The Plastic Cover Off
Image source: PartyRooster
#19 I’ve Been Looking For My Glasses For 3 Days. Found Them
Image source: sh4ggyguy
#20 Casual Reminder – Clean Your Grills. Burgers And Grilled Pineapple. Sort Of
Image source: Prestigious-Vast-903
#21 Grabbed The Wrong One And Now All Of My Chocolate Chip Cookies Taste Weird
Image source: lawl3ssr0se
#22 Just A Normal Milk Shattered A Glass Perfectly In Two And Exploded The Milk Across The Kitchen
Image source: MyFriendsCallMeTwat
#23 I Accidentally Created Vantablack When I Forgot About My Pizza
Image source: jennthemermaid
#24 Brain Malfunctioned While Preparing Scrambled Eggs
Image source: fatjoelapuma
#25 This Is How My Boyfriend Cuts An Avocado
Image source: chinky_cutie
#26 My Step-Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They Cool Down
Image source: Bitten469
#27 My Girlfriend Told Me She Has Never Cooked The Fish Before. I Didn’t Expect Scrambled Haddock
Image source: shapeofanl
#28 Glass Pot Lid Exploded Into The Pasta
Image source: LatestLurkingHandle
#29 I Just Wanted To Make Pizza Dough
Image source: Iber0
#30 My 6-Year-Old Son Decided To Try To Microwave Dry Mac And Cheese Before I Woke Up
Image source: bubbles_are_shiny
#31 My Favorite Knife – Defeated By Some Leek
Image source: Somekindofjazz
#32 My Boyfriend Used To Unscrew The Red Pepper Flakes’ Tops At Pizzahut In Junior High For S&Gs. Karma
Image source: annabegins-
#33 The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave
Image source: aintx
#34 I Planned On Making Pork In The Crockpot While I Was At Work Today. When I Got Home, I Was Shocked My Apartment Didn’t Smell Delicious Until I Saw It
Image source: liverdawg
#35 These Eggs My Dad Made With “A Bit Of Turmeric”
Image source: Theeliaq
#36 I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago
Image source: MamiPauk
#37 Wifey Just Learnt That You Can’t Microwave Hard-Boiled Eggs
Image source: Jackandcokeguy
#38 Wanted To Cook A Nice Meal For My Grandma Since She Doesn’t Have A Lot Of Time Left. I Didn’t Realize She Used Her Oven As A Pantry. I Usually Pre-Check Ovens, Too
Image source: Ijustwannalurkhomie
#39 Nothing Like A Little Glass For Seasoning
Image source: Honeykief
#40 I Rarely Make Breakfast For Myself, But I Decided To Treat Myself This Morning. I Had To Take Like 15 Minutes To Calm Down Before I Could Clean It Up. I Was So Mad
Image source: in_rainbro
#41 Don’t Cut A Slice Off Before Baking Camembert
Image source: elextrixblue
#42 Just Spent The Last 3 Hours Cooking For Family Coming Over… Then They Brought Their Own Takeaway To Eat
Image source: grey-clouds
#43 I Just Remembered I Wanted Waffles 6 Days Ago
Image source: Afrolover25
#44 Freshly Opened Can Of Jam Has A Big Patch Of Mold. It Even Made The Popping Sound When The Seal Broke
Image source: 3vanescence
#45 The Oven Just Exploded For Some Reason
Image source: Pb801
#46 Oops. That White Thing That’s In Between The Meat And The Styrofoam In The Package? Yea, I Don’t Think You’re Supposed To Cook That
Image source: sarahsonthemove
#47 And That Was Our Dinner
Image source: AmyMHouse
#48 When Your Husband Overestimates Your Ability To Use The Grill
Image source: laura_likes_to_run
#49 I Baked Potatoes With Emmentaler And Cheddar Sprinkled With Glass Shards
Image source: noarri
#50 A Little Crispier Than My Husband Likes. Oops
Image source: mattieeeee84
