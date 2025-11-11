I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

by

I’m Sandesh S. Rangnekar and I’ve learned this traditional art from my father Sadashiv G. Rangnekar who was an acclaimed artist. I see unique art and beauty in every aspect of life and nature. I find the Peepal Leaf medium very different and interesting. This leaf art form is from ancient India and very few artists practice it and hence want to keep this art alive.

To create the skeleton of a leaf itself takes 30-45 days and that needs lots of patience. Especially I find it challenging to do portrait paintings on leaves. The detailing has to be very accurate to get the likeness of the person. It takes a day to complete one tiny painting.

Doing a painting of the Mona Lisa was indeed a very tough task as the size of the leaf is 6-7 inch and to capture her smile and expression in such detailed artwork was not at all easy. But this gave me the confidence to do more beautiful paintings.

More info: Instagram

Lord Ganesh

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

Monalisa

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

Marilyn Monroe

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

Arabian Horse

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

lady with black hat

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

King of Pop

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

Big B – Amitabh Bachchan

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

Old Buddies

I Paint On Peepal Leaves To Keep The Ancient Art Alive

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Slammed After “Cringe” PDA Video Goes Viral: “He Doesn’t Respect His Wife”
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Evidence Shows The Shroud Of Turin Wasn’t Draped Over The Body Of Jesus, But On A Statue Instead
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
“What A Nightmare!”: Plastic Surgeon Arrested After Mom’s Butt Lift Procedure Goes Horribly Wrong
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Couple Celebrates 40th Anniversary By Recreating Their Wedding Pics From 1975
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why Neill Blomkamp’s First Film In Six Years Was Mostly Ignored
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2021
The Bad Batch: Episode 1 Recap
3 min read
May, 6, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.