I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

by

To me, stones are not simple materials or canvases for painting pictures on. Among all those numerous stones on a river bank, one stone, looking like an animal, catches my eye. When I find a stone, I feel that stone has found me too. Stones have their own intentions, and I consider my encounters with them as cues they give me it’s OK to go ahead and paint what I see on them.

So the stones I decide to paint on are not arbitrary, but my significant opposites with whom I have established a connection, which inspires me to work with them. In my encounters with the stones and in my art, I respect my opposites in toto, so I never process stones, and would never cut off an edge to alter the shape. Stones may fall outside our usual definition of living organisms, but when I think of the long time it takes for a stone to change from a huge boulder in the mountains to the size and shape it has, as rests in my palm, I feel the history of the earth that the stone has silently witnessed over the millennia, and I feel the story inside it. I feel the breath of a life inside each stone, so sometimes I paint while I talk to the stone as I hold it in my hand.

In order to bring out the living being that I feel in the stone to its surface, I proceed very carefully. I consider step by step, for example, whether I am positioning the backbone in the right place. Does it feel right? Am I forcing something that disagrees with the natural shape of the stone? I tread carefully. I put my paintbrush to the stone when I truly feel that it is the right brushstroke. In this sense, my painting is a dialogue with the stone. It is the stone that determines what I paint on it, not me. The art I want to create is a life newly born in my hands through my dialogue with the stone. I want to paint the life, the living spirit of the being I feel inside the stone.

I paint the eyes at the very end, and I consider my work completed only when I see that the eyes are now alive and looking back straight at me. To me, completing a piece of work is not about how much detail I draw, but whether I feel the life in the stone.

The stones and I are parts of the same earth. My stone art is collaborative work between two pieces of one sphere. I hope that each of my works will pass into the hands of someone who values being a companion in the stone’s journey as much as I enjoy painting the life in the stone. Because we all stand on the same earth, and we come from the same earth.

How my stone art started:

It started when I was taking a walk on a river bank, and encountered a stone that by its looks was a rabbit and nothing else.
Since I was small, I’ve always liked collecting stones (natural rocks, not jewels or gemstones) and drawing animals, and I felt that those interests converged in the stone in my palm. It is since around 2010 that I began working as a stone artist.

As to techniques, I value leaving the original shape of the stone untouched, so I neither grind the stone nor apply smoothing agents. I mainly use acrylic paint, and adjust the viscosity of the paint for each stone. My drawing skills are self-taught.

More info: Facebook

#1 Red Fox

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#2 Hamster

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#3 Mom And Baby Sea Otter

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#4 Blue Bird

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#5 Owl

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#6 Baby Seal

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#7 Pug Dog

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#8 Raccoon

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#9 Golden Retriever

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#10 Koala

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#11 Snow Owl

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#12 Baby Owl

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#13 Mom And Baby Elephant

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#14 Lone Wolf

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#15 Hippo

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#16 Laying Himalayan Cat

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#17 Eagle Owl

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#18 Young Lion

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#19 Green Iguana

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#20 Possum Family

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#21 Wings Of Affection

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#22 Baby Red-Eared Slider

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#23 Himalayan Cat

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#24 Long Haired Tortoiseshell Cat

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#25 Polar Bear

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#26 Leopard

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#27 Japanese Chin Dog

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#28 Owl Friends

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#29 Tuxedo Cat

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#30 Dendrobates

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#31 Somali Cat

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#32 Chinese Pond Turtle

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

#33 Crocodile

I Turn Stones Into Animals That Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand And I Hope They Make You Smile (New Pics)

Image source: Akie Nakata

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ash vs Evil Dead
Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1 Episode 5 Review: “The Host”
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2015
1000s Of Miniature Origami Cranes Turned Into Incredible Bonsai Trees By Naoki Onogawa
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Clash Of The Titans
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
229 Worst Wedding Fails Guests Will Never Forget
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Golden Globes Nominee - The Greatest Showman
A Golden Globes Irony: The Nomination of The Greatest Showman
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2018
Best Friends Sneak Into A Movie Dressed As One Person (Video)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.