Newly Released Epstein Doc Has ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Furious With JK Rowling

As the final batch of the controversial Epstein files, consisting of over three million pages, was recently released, the internet erupted into frenzy after an alleged connection involving Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling began circulating online.
On Friday, January 30, the Department of Justice (DOJ) made its long-awaited disclosure of the complete Epstein documents, fulfilling the government’s legal obligations to the public.
While Rowling’s name does not explicitly appear in the files, the release has nevertheless sparked heated debate after social media users alleged that the author or members of her team had social links to the convicted s*x offender.
“How well she knew him… remains to be seen, though I’d argue to have your team extend a personal invitation to your play… and private dinner means you knew him well,” one netizen claimed.
The final batch of Epstein files sparked wild speculation, with netizens drawing an eerie connection between Jeffrey Epstein and J.K. Rowling
Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage
The release of these documents in early 2026 was driven by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated a large-scale public disclosure of federal records related to Epstein.
The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on November 19 last year, requiring the Department of Justice to release all unclassified records.
While portions of the files were released in batches between December 19 and 23 last year, the vast majority remained undisclosed at the time and was only made public last week.
Image credits: Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images
In light of the newly released documents, claims have circulated on social media alleging that J.K. Rowling’s team personally invited Epstein to the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2018 at his request.
Reports also suggest that the invitation included a private dinner between the two shows.
In now-viral images circulating online of the alleged invitation, the message reads, “Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, and J.K. Rowling invite you and a guest to the Official Broadway Opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two… Please join us for supper between parts and a party following Part Two, details to follow…”
Image credits: Department of Justice
Image credits: keddle01
Image credits: Enkide
The timing of the invitation reportedly coincided with a period when Epstein’s status as a convicted predator was already public knowledge.
Moreover, the files reportedly include an email in which an individual, whose name has been redacted, asked Epstein for an introduction to Rowling, writing, “As you always know the top people in every field, maybe you could help me: I want to meet J.K. Rowling.”
The newly emerged details have sparked allegations that the 60-year-old writer was allegedly “friends” with Epstein despite his crimes against women
Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The email continued, “Could you help me… Let me know if there is a chance I can get in touch with her.”
One user on Threads expressed their disappointment, writing, “Rowling’s team personally invited Epstein after he requested to come see the premiere of the Harry Potter play including a special dinner invitation in between the two shows.”
“As well as Jeffrey being apparently known enough to her for people to ask him for an introduction with JK.”
Image credits: Department of Justice
Image credits: Department of Justice
The same user doubled down in the comments section of their post, adding, “And in 2018, it was already well-known who he was. Reminder that he had already faced criminal investigations as early as 2005, and had been a convicted predator by 2008.”
“So it seems that JK was allegedly friends despite all of that.”
Reportedly, on June 30, 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in a Florida state court to two felony counts – soliciting a pr**titute and procuring an underage girl for pr**titution.
Image credits: ravelesm
Image credits: VirajaEko
Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in the Palm Beach County Stockade but was granted “work release,” allowing him to spend up to 12 hours a day, six days a week, at his office while officially serving his jail time.
According to multiple reports, his 2008 conviction and the perceived leniency of his punishment later became the central focus of the Miami Herald’s Perversion of Justice investigation, which ultimately led to his second arrest in 2019.
However, defenders argued that certain points mentioned in the newly unsealed documents do not implicate any wrongdoing on Rowling’s part
Image credits: Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images
Reacting to the latest files and allegations, one Harry Potter fan wrote, “All that’s left is for them to ruin Harry Potter for me.”
“2018 is a hell of a time to be a children’s author associating with Epstein. Will be interesting to hear all those potter moms out there argue about separating the art from the artist after this,” another user added.
A third user questioned, “So who’s gonna talk about this being in the Epstein Files. And all the various emails of people trying to get into contact with Rowling directly through Epstein? This is not a joke and this is not a ‘gotcha!’ moment, I genuinely want some answers for this.”
Image credits: Cutting_Class
“Apparently someone thought they would be able to meet JK Rowling directly via Epstein…”
However, many came to the author’s defense, arguing that since her name does not directly appear in the documents, aside from the alleged invitation, it could have “easily been sent by her team” without her direct involvement.
According to the unsealed files, the primary point of contact for the Broadway tickets was reportedly publicist Peggy Siegal, not Rowling herself.
Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Reportedly, it was Siegal’s firm that managed the guest list and handled invitations for the event.
Moreover, while the invitations were sent on behalf of the production, which Rowling oversees as a creator, there is no evidence in the unsealed files that she had a direct personal relationship or any direct communication with Epstein regarding the tickets.
Jeffrey was first convicted in 2008 before being arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of s*x trafficking and ab*se of minors in New York City
Image credits: lord_scruff
In light of this, some argued, “Epstein reached out to American publicist Peggy Siegel, who asked the producer of the show if she could have tickets for an important friend. There is nothing in the Epstein files that indicates JKR invited him.”
Another user questioned, “If these documents are genuine, where does it mention JK Rowling? It’s other people doing the emails and offering to send tickets, not her! And is there proof that he actually did attend and that JK herself was there?”
“It looks to me like her publicist handled it,” one netizen wrote, while another added, “This is obviously not a personal invitation.”
Previously, investigators have stated that many names appear in Epstein’s logs and emails as part of his extensive professional and social networking, and that being mentioned in the files does not constitute evidence of a crime.
As scrutiny and allegations have intensified in recent days, Rowling has not yet issued a public statement addressing the matter.
“Tell me how [J.K.] wants to protect women when she’s alright being all pally with folk who almost exclusively commit crimes against… women,” one netizen wrote
