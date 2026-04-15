MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: “It’s Not A Serious Job”

by

If one’s only exposure to mother’s-in-law was internet stories and somewhat dated sitcoms, one could be forgiven for believing that this role required a sort of controlling, permanently entitled monster. But some less-than-fortunate individuals do actually have in-laws that suggest that some of these stories must be true.

A woman asked the internet for some advice after getting badmouthed and insulted by her mother-in-law. Her MIL had already spent years mocking her art career, until she decided that she was entitled to a free drawing which would normally be thousands of dollars.

As an artist, getting a commission from family is probably great

MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

But one woman ended up getting badmouthed by her MIL who wanted free art

MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;

Image credits: MagicMinister

Some readers passed along their suggestions

MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;

Others shared similar stories

MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;
MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: &#8220;It&#8217;s Not A Serious Job&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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