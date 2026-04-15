MIL Demands Free Painting From Woman She Constantly Made Fun Of: “It’s Not A Serious Job”

If one’s only exposure to mother’s-in-law was internet stories and somewhat dated sitcoms, one could be forgiven for believing that this role required a sort of controlling, permanently entitled monster. But some less-than-fortunate individuals do actually have in-laws that suggest that some of these stories must be true.
A woman asked the internet for some advice after getting badmouthed and insulted by her mother-in-law. Her MIL had already spent years mocking her art career, until she decided that she was entitled to a free drawing which would normally be thousands of dollars.
As an artist, getting a commission from family is probably great
Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)
But one woman ended up getting badmouthed by her MIL who wanted free art
Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MagicMinister
Some readers passed along their suggestions
Others shared similar stories
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