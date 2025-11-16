New York Times Publishes Post-Birth Paid Leave Infographic, Inspires 30 People To Share How Different It Is Where They Live Compared To The US

Across the vast majority of Planet Earth, paid parental leave is a matter of fact. All that differs is just how many weeks parents get to spend uninterrupted with their newborn munchkins before they get back to the rat race. The average length of leave, globally, is 29 weeks. However, the United States is one of just seven countries with no national paid maternity leave.
A graph published by The New York Times last October, comparing paid maternity leave around the globe, is making the rounds on the internet again, and many Americans are shocked by how much of an outlier their country actually is. Redditors from around the world tuned into a viral thread featuring the graph and started sharing what the situation is like in their own countries. It’s eye-opening. And it’s proof that if the world found a way to make it work, the US can, too.
Labor and Delivery Nurse Holly D., from Georgia in the United States, was kind enough to explain to Bored Panda. why paid paternal leave in America is so abysmal, and why it’s so important for parents to spend a lot of time with their newborns. Scroll down for our full interview with Holly.
Image credits: nytimes
#1
I come from Moldova – the poorest country in Europe. You get 3 years paid plus 3 years unpaid maternity leave where they have to keep your job. You don’t get paid much. I think it’s 70% first year and 30% after that, but at least it’s available. Coming to work after one year maternity leave is considered careerist
Image source: thatcheekychick, Klara Kulikova
#2
Slovakia here. My wife and I just had a baby boy. She will get three years of maternity leave and I will get six months of paternity leave while making 75% of my income. We also get all sorts of one-time bonuses, tax deductions, etc. I almost feel guilty for being financially secure despite not having to work for so much time.
Image source: drnhfer, Pixabay
#3
Norwegian men are required to take two weeks off when the baby is born. Paternal leave in total is a minimum of 15 paid weeks and two weeks right after birth.
Image source: ChristofferOslo, Pixabay
#4
My husband and I work for the same company in the United States. We recently found out that we must SHARE our 12 weeks of unpaid leave. We originally thought we would get 12 weeks per person. America really needs to start caring about parents and families. It’s especially grating because I live in a religious red state where having families is a top priority, but the government isn’t actually helping people to realize that goal.
Image source: kaysuepacabra19, nappy
#5
Germany here, I’m originally from the US and can’t fathom having a baby in my home country honestly :/ I took off roughly 19 months maternity leave with each kid, the 6 weeks leading up to due date and the 8 weeks after were fully paid and then I received a reduced salary for the other months and continued to be insured and under pension plan. You can theoretically take 3 years of maternity leave here but the 3rd year is unpaid; however you can keep your job (they have to take you back afterwards) and continue to be insured/pensioned.
Image source: WerewolfBarMitzvah09, Lucas Margoni
#6
In Canada, we have 12 or 18 months of maternity leave. You get paid 80% of your normal salary, but you get the same amount stretched out over either the course of a year or the 18 months.
#7
I’m in Korea. I got five days of paternity leave. I guess I could have legally taken more time but it was actively discouraged by my work.
Image source: pablo_the_bear, Vidal Balielo Jr.
#8
I gave birth on a Friday. By Monday morning, my husband’s boss wanted him back in the office. That was the end of his paternity leave in the US.
Image source: melanieg429f11f61, Andrea Piacquadio
#9
Costa Rica is a third-world country, but we still have four months of paid maternity leave. In government jobs, even men have one month to help. All mothers have daily paid time to breastfeed and it is mandatory to supply a healthy environment for them to do so.
Image source: mariela_alv, Solen Feyissa
#10
Living in Italy… My wife’s 2.500 euro wage became 287 euros a month. For 6 months. So, it’s more of a semi paid leave
Image source: Ok_Battle9098, Pixabay
#11
In Romania paid maternity leave is up to 2 years and fathers can also request paternal leave.
Image source: enerchia, Christian Bowen
#12
In the UK, we have maternity and paternity leave, but we also have a separate statutory minimum of two weeks leave for anyone giving birth. This makes it illegal to go back to work for two weeks even if you wanted to. This prevents women from being coerced into going back too soon.
Image source: extrobe, Vidal Balielo Jr.
#13
In Switzerland we have “only” 4 months. Compare to other countries in Europe already 1 of the less friendly system on the continent. Ppl from different European countries are usually pretty much surprised and feel sorry about us. (in France just the “daddy leave” is something like 3 months as I know)
From Europe the USA social system looks inhuman (as well as your Healthcare system) but from the States probably Europe seems communist.
What Bernie recommended (The Skandinavian HC model) is one of the best and healthiest system in Europe! I was pretty much surprised why that idea was not that popular in the States. Here in Europe we are very envious of the Swedish system and well-being level!
Image source: franzsi
#14
In Sweden we have three months of paid leave for each parent. Then a couple gets 300 days that they can divide between parents as they see fit.
Image source: xXxMemeLord69xXx, Liv Bruce
#15
I live in the US. I had to go without a vacation or any time off for more than two years in order to accrue the measly seven weeks of parental leave I finally took. I couldn’t afford to be without a paycheck, so I went back the day after my PTO (paid time off) ran out. It was awful. My milk supply was still regulating, no one was sleeping through the night, and within a couple weeks, I was hit with serious postpartum depression. This country can afford paid leave. We are literally the worst for not providing it.
Image source: nleninsky918
#16
In Austria we can choose between one or two years, if you choose the 2 years you only get about 500€ per month, if you choose the one year it depends on your income before parental leave and you get up to 1700€ a month. All families additionally get about 170€ monthly per child in government assistance no matter their income. Oh and men have the right to go on paternity leave (meaning their employer is legally obligated to grant them paternity leave). If mom and dad split parental leave evenly you get another 1000€ bonus from the state.
Image source: WurmiMama, Fallon Michael
#17
As a German who will get 100% of her pay on leave 6 weeks before birth and 8 weeks after (and 67% of her pay for up to three years) and who cannot legally be fired the second she became pregnant I am just as flabbergasted as you are, but the other way around. I cannot believe this is not normal everywhere and I cannot believe they cut us down to 67% after 8 weeks, I think it should be at least 6 full months.
Image source: DeborahVanDenBoogah
#18
A decade or so ago, at my previous job one of my clients was a huge American media company, and I worked closely with one of their project managers, a woman I’ll call Violet. One day VIolet announced that she was going to take some time off because she was going to have a baby. I congratulated her, wished her the best, etc., expecting not talking to her again any time soon – over here women usually take at least a year off from work when they’re having a baby, at least if it’s their first, but often even with further kids.
Two weeks later Violet was back, like nothing happened, and I was like “oh my god, how come she’s back, did she have a miscarriage?! what should I say to her?!” and then turned out that the baby was fine, she just had to get back to work. Two f**king weeks, with a newborn baby. I’ve no idea how she managed, I hope she had a partner or someone to help her.
Image source: utsuriga
#19
Belgium, I have mandatory 1 week before due date that I have to take, and a maximum of 6 weeks before DD. Then there is a mandatory 9 weeks I have to take postpartum but it can be extended by the 5 optional weeks before delivery, so 14 weeks in total.
First month I get paid 90% of my salary, then about 80% for the following months (so dumb if they make it mandatory leave). My hubby gets 20 workdays off (holidays don’t count), same with his wage.
I also get protection against termination from the moment you notify your job, with a signed letter from the doc ofc, so people here tell their jobs around the same time they tell everyone else (12 weeks).
My friend in Sweden thought this was ludicrously little time leave and that they have a minimum 5 months or so.
Image source: Dionesphere, Kristina Paukshtite
#20
I’m a NICU nurse. We had a mom from Denmark once. I mentioned to her that I was going to pump for my baby (8 months old) and I would be right back. When I got back, she had a lot of questions about pumping at work. She was flabbergasted that we have to go back to work while still breastfeeding. Apparently pumping at work is not a thing in Denmark because moms simply stay with their baby when they’re breastfeeding. She said she felt so bad for me, but I had never thought of it like that before.
Image source: emilyrmorgan, JESHOOTS.COM
#21
In Lithuania it’s one year paid maternity/paternity leave (77% of your salary). Or you can spread it out over 2 years and get 2 years paid maternity/paternity leave. The other parent also gets one month paid leave when the baby is born
#22
I’m from Kuwait and any woman giving birth gets a minimum of 70 days paid maternity leave by law. And if you work in the public sector, you can get paid leave for up to six months (or up to one year making 50% of your salary). When you are ready to go back to work the employer is not allowed to fire you either.
Image source: mafs, Jonathan Borba
#23
In France, you get six weeks off before labor and 10 weeks after. You may shift this split to four weeks and then 12 weeks with a doctor’s note. This time off is mandatory and your pay is about 90%. For a country that’s sometimes touted as ‘socialistic,’ this paid time off doesn’t seem that much. I’m grateful but I would gladly take more!
Image source: WhistlingDead
#24
In New Zealand, you can have up to 36 weeks of paid leave. The government pays either parent about $450 a week after tax regardless of what your salary is. Your employer also has to keep your job for you and follow a full integration process. We also have mandatory four weeks of paid leave each year and ten paid sick days. It’s absolutely scary to think about jobs with no paid leave.
Image source: erinmurphy3
#25
In India, where we are struggling with over-population the women atleast dont have to suffer due to lack of maternity leave.
In order to get maternity leaves, woman employee needs to have minimum 80 working days.
Women employees can avail 8 weeks maternity leave before the expected delivery date and remaining 18 weeks maternity leave will be given after delivery date.
12 weeks of maternity leave will be given to adopting mothers and women employees who have surrogates.
Every employer who has 50 or more than 50 employees will need to arrange creche facilities within 1 km of working areas and 4 visits will be allowed to women employees. These 4 visits include regular intervals of rest. Earlier only 2 visits will be given under nursing breaks for the child less than 15 months old. The above are the changes in maternity benefit act 1961.
The woman employees who are under ESI scheme will get the salary for maternity leave period from ESIC, for remaining women employees employer will pay the salary.
Image source: harish_sahani
#26
California teacher here. People assume that teachers get paid maternity leave (this is possibly because there are a lot of young professionals and mothers in the field), but the truth is we do NOT. We get zero days of paid leave. We get the federally mandated 12 weeks unpaid leave, but if we need financial support during that time we have to use our sick leave. This means that most of us can’t take the full 12 weeks off.
I think a lot of us go into teaching with the hope that it will fit well into a parenting schedule (kids at school while you’re at work, summer and winter breaks) without realizing that we have very few options when it comes to maternity leave. Furthermore, if you get pregnant before getting tenured, there is a very real chance that you could lose your position. Teachers who are not tenured are on temporary contracts. When the school year ends, so does your job, unless the school ‘invites’ you back. Being pregnant does not improve your odds.
Image source: emily463e6ddb9
#27
In Germany, each parent can take up to three years of parental leave per child. In the case of the mother, this three years includes a legally prescribed six weeks after birth, during which the mother must stay home. Fathers can start parental leave at childbirth. Both parents have to take at least a part of parental leave before the child turns three and parental leave must conclude before the child’s eighth birthday. Aside from these rules, parents are free to choose the beginning and end of their parental leave.
Image source: themoleofdoom
#28
Russian 166 weeks have their downside. 1) Though they are paid, the amount of payment is capped. It was like 25% of my salary when I worked in Russia (software engineer) 2) Many employers try to avoid hiring a woman of “reproductive” age, as they have to find a temporary worker for her while she is on a maternity leave; also the compensation should be paid by an employer – though it will be reimbursed by the state later, employers don’t like to spend their money that way. (I’ve read in some blog that some manager once told something like: “You have sex, and I have to pay for that”). And even if they hire a woman, they may ask her on a job interview if she is married, or if she plans to have kids (those questions are illegal, but…) 3) Even though it’s illegal to fire a pregnant person or a person who is on maternity leave, may employers find a legal way to do so 4) The maternity leave can’t be shared between parents
Image source: HeliosXIII, RODNAE Productions
#29
In Poland women are usually give something like a sick leave (paid) for always the whole of the pregnancy. You can kinda chose if you want to stay at home or not. Then you have 1 year of paid maternity leave (paid around 70%). I think you can also make it into 2 years and spread the money over 2 years. Even if you are not employed permanently you will get 1000 pln per month (around 250 usd but it so worth much more in Poland).
Image source: domi767
#30
In Japan, maternity leave refers to the medical leave that mothers are entitled to take on either side of their due date. It is approximately six weeks prior to her due date and eight weeks post). There is no equivalent leave for fathers, but some employers offer leave in addition to the mandatory entitlements (such as a week or two of ‘paid paternity leave’) to fathers around the time of the birth.
Image source: starkimpossibility, Mulyadi
