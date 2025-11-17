I Design Pages For Fantasy Rpgs, Using Watercolor Aesthetics On An iPad

by

I am a disabled artist. I used to be a photographer, but now I illustrate books and run a podcast on disability. Currently, I’m working on “Blackwater Manor,” an upcoming fantasy role-playing game. I have chosen to use hand-drawn watercolors, which I create on my computer using an app called Procreate. I’m thoroughly enjoying creating Gothic horror watercolors. It’s a truly enjoyable project, and I’m eager to share more with you as we approach its publication.

Patrick Penrose
