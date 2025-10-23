Owen Cooper: Rise to Fame of the Emmy Award Winner

Owen Cooper made history at the 2025 Emmys, gaining global recognition for his critically acclaimed performance as a troubled teen in Adolescence. Although he put up a good performance, Cooper had no prior screen acting experience before portraying Jamie Miller in the British psychological crime drama series. Following his stunning performance, Cooper evolved from an unknown young actor to a global sensation.
Before he caught the acting bug, Owen Cooper aspired to become a football player. However, winning a prestigious award for his debut screen appearance is the nudge Cooper’s acting career needed. He is getting noticed, and more gigs are coming his way. Cooper has a few projects lined up, including Wuthering Heights, scheduled for release in 2026. From his breakthrough performance in Adolescence to the promise of an illustrious acting career, get to know the young British star behind the camera.
How Old is Owen Cooper? Early Life and Background Details
Owen Cooper was born on December 5, 2009, in Warrington, England. The British actor was only 14 when he began filming for 13-year-old Jamie on the television series Adolescence. His father works in IT, while his mother is a carer. As such, Cooper didn’t have any history in the entertainment industry growing up. His working-class parents raised him alongside two brothers.
Growing up, Owen Cooper was drawn to soccer, and he originally wanted to become a footballer. He joined the Warrington Rylands U15 squad to sharpen his skills. However, Cooper began taking acting classes at The Drama Mob in Manchester and got hooked. According to the young actor, seeing Tom Holland‘s performance in The Impossible (2012) inspired him to pursue a career in acting. Cooper’s family supported his decision to focus on acting.
How Did Owen Cooper Get the Role in Adolescence?
Owen Cooper was cast with no prior acting experience to fill the supporting role of teenage murder suspect, Jamie Miller. During the casting call, Adolescence‘s production team approached Cooper’s drama school in search of young, promising actors. They asked for tapes of Drama Mob’s strongest northern actors, and Cooper just stood out among 500 boys who auditioned for the part.
Drama Mob co-creator, Esther Morgan, said the production team kept coming back to the school for Cooper until a decision was made by casting director Shaheen Baig and the crew. Entirely unknown to television fans, Cooper delivered a career-defining performance on the show. His rendition of Jamie not only earned him critical acclaim but also put his name on the global map.
He Has Won Numerous Awards For His Depiction of Jamie Miller
With a single performance, Owen Cooper became a multiple award-winning actor with 11 nominations and nine wins for the same role. In September 2025, 15-year-old Cooper became the youngest male actor to win an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for his critically acclaimed performance in Adolescence. He scooped the award at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, also making history as the youngest actor to be nominated in the category in the history of the award body.
Additionally, Owen Cooper won the Gotham TV Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series and IndieWire Honors’ Breakthrough Award for the same role. Cooper also won Best Actor at the 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards. Others include Astra TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Edinburgh International Television Festival for Breakthrough Performance, National Television Awards for Drama Performance, and a TCA Awards nomination for Individual Achievement in Drama.
Owen Cooper’s Acting Credits Beyond Adolescence
Although he has made a remarkable impact with his first outing, it’s still early days in Owen Cooper’s career as a performer. Jamie Miller is Cooper’s debut screen role, and before that, his acting experience revolved around his drama school. Following his critically acclaimed performance in Adolescence, Cooper is set to star in Film Club, an upcoming British television series. Earlier in 2025, Cooper appeared in the music video for Little Bit Closer by Sam Fender.
Owen Cooper will make his film debut in Wuthering Heights (2026), where he will play Young Heathcliff. A Liverpool F.C. fan, the young performer is still interested in sports. He delivered the match ball on April 12, 2025, during a competition between Warrington Wolves and Hull F.C. in a Super League rugby tournament. One of Cooper’s hobbies is playing video games, particularly Grand Theft Auto.
