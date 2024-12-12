Justin and Emily Baldoni’s Relationship Timeline

Justin and Emily Baldoni share an interesting love story that has stood the test of time. From their first date to the epic proposal and fairytale wedding, the longtime sweethearts have built one of Hollywood’s most interesting relationship timelines. More so, their relationship is still going strong after over a decade and they have expanded their family with two kids.
In addition to sharing an amazing love story, Justin and Emily Baldoni also work together in the movie industry. They have collaborated on a few projects, including Five Feet Apart (2019), Clouds (2020), and It Ends with Us (2024). The latter highlighted Justin’s multipotentiality as an actor and filmmaker as he flawlessly directed and played the male lead in the 2024 blockbuster. Justin’s role in It Ends with Us left him emotional long after filming. As such, fans have a few questions about his personal life.
How Did Justin Baldoni Meet His Wife Emily?
Justin and Emily Baldoni reportedly met in 2011 but the details of how their paths crossed are unclear. The couple’s first date happened at Blu Jam Cafe in Los Angeles which would play another significant role in their relationship nearly two years later. According to Justin during a 2017 interview with Makers, his instinct told him Emily was The One the moment they met and he held on to that.
“One of the things I learned from my mom was trusting my intuition, something I wish more men would tap into,” Justin told Makers. He added that Emily “had, like, a depth and a grace and this quiet strength that I think I always dreamed of and I just knew.” That magical moment boomed into an enduring relationship, culminating in marriage barely two years later.
Inside The Epic Justin and Emily Baldoni Engagement That Went Viral
Justin and Emily Baldoni dated from 2011 to 2013 before the Jane the Virgin alum charmingly asked her to marry him. Justin pulled every stop for an epic engagement to mark the special day at the same venue where they had their first date and documented the whole thing in a video. The video began with Justin inviting Emily to dinner at Blu Jam Cafe, replicating their first date.
To Emily’s surprise, what she thought was a simple night out in their special place turned into her engagement party. First, she watched Justin put up quite a show on a TV in the cafe, trying out different special ways to pop the question. He serenaded her with love songs, generated a flash mob, and even went on a radio show before he finally appeared before her to propose. He also ensured his family and Emily’s mom witnessed the heartwarming occasion.
On October 9, 2013, Justin shared the video of his proposal on his YouTube channel Wayfarer Studios and it went viral. Directed by Justin himself, the 27-minute clip has garnered over 14 million views on the platform as fans team up to support their romance. There was no dry eye in the room when Justin proposed to Emily and the video still has that effect on viewers after over 10 years.
Justin and Emily Baldoni Married In 2013
Justin and Emily Baldoni’s relationship blossomed into marriage three months after their engagement. The couple tied the knot in Corona, California on July 27, 2013. As expected, their wedding was a fairytale affair, complete with an outdoor venue and paper lantern decorations hanging between trees. True to his dramatic style, Justin shared a heartfelt vow that began with an apology for his shortcomings.
“I want to start off my vows to you with an apology: I’m sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, my insecurities, and my ego and for everything that I’ve ever done or said that’s hurt you and everything that I’ve brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure.” He also promised to spend the rest of his life caring for her.
They Have Two Children
Justin and Emily Baldoni have welcomed two children into their family. On February 11, 2015, Justin announced they were expecting their first child. Like his proposal, the announcement was made through a video (Justin and Emily: The Surprise) that garnered millions of views. Their daughter, Maiya Grace, was born on June 27, 2015. On October 18, 2017, the couple welcomed their second child, a son, Maxwell Roland-Samuel. The second pregnancy was also announced through a video titled Justin and Emily: The Surprise Part 2. Catch up with Cher and Alexander Edwards‘ relationship timeline.
