Artists Spent Almost 2 Years Carving This Epic Forest Landscape Out Of Wood

Paul Roden and Valerie Lueth, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based artistic duo, has unveiled their “Overlook” woodcut print, an epic work of art that they spent the last 2 years (on and off) designing and making.
The dedicated duo, which runs the Tugboat print shop, painstakingly cut trees, leaves, grasses, rivers and mountains into a board measuring 28 in x 46 in (71 cm x 117 cm). The dizzyingly detailed vista is then printed with three colors. “A panoramic infinity will be suggested by the print’s ability to eventually meet itself seemlessly at the edges,” explain the artists, “expanding like an eternal ‘wallpaper’ into an ever stretching vista!”
The piece will be sold as a single piece, diptych, triptych, or as an endless wallpaper. Checkout the links below for more of their artwork or to order a print!
More info: Blogspot | Shop | Flickr | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram (h/t: colossal)
Follow Us