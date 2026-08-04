49 Completely Overhyped Foods That Americans Seem To Love

Italy is known for pasta, India is the land of spicy curry, Spain wins when it comes to paella and South Africans love a good braai. The United States, meanwhile, is a melting pot of foods from around the world. Many dishes are heavily influenced by immigrants, and carefully adapted to give that quintessential homegrown flavor.
If we’ve learned anything from Americans, it’s that they’re great at hyping things up. Even mediocre hamburgers, hot dogs and fried chicken can be spun into gourmet meals that’ll have you standing in long queues and paying through your teeth. Someone asked, “What’s the most overhyped food in America that everyone pretends is amazing?” and no less than 6,000 responses came flying in, almost as fast as a smash burger getting sizzled in a hot pan.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best answers for you to scroll through while you decide what to eat tonight. There’s mediocre matcha, Hershey’s chocolate that reportedly tastes like vomit, and Crumbl Cookies, which someone described as “1,000 calories of raw sugar dough.” We also take a look at how America has adapted global dishes and turned them into something a little different. You’ll find that info between the images.
#1
Starbucks coffee. Literally the WORST coffee I’ve ever had.
Image source: KendyfortheState, Marcelo Chagas (not the actual photo)
You could be forgiven for thinking that the beloved hamburger was born in the United States. There’s no shortage of burger joints across the country, and several reports reveal that Americans chow around 50 billion burgers annually.
“That’s nearly 800,000 miles of burgers consumed by Americans every single year — a long enough line to go to the moon, come back, then go to the moon again,” reports VinePair.
Hamburgers actually have their roots in Germany. Made from minced or ground beef that is spiced and cooked, they appeared in the 1800s in the port city of Hamburg (go figure). But some historians believe that burgers were already being eaten in ancient Rome during a time when street food was popular.
#2
Truffle infused/flavored anything. Just because it’s expensive doesn’t mean it’s good.
Image source: SneakyPeterson, Lucio Panerai
#3
While I do enjoy them, not every burger needs to be a “smash burger”.
Also, not every beer needs to be a IPA.
Image source: AnAncientBog, Eduardo Ramos (not the actual photo)
Nevertheless, hamburgers (known then by the Germans as frikadellen) are believed to have arrived in the United States in the mid-to-late 19th century, thanks to German immigrants who introduced the salted, minced beef to New York and other cities.
“I can imagine the frikadellen meant nothing to most people who were living in the US unless you were German. So they had to change the name at that point to ‘steak in the style of Hamburg,’ or simply, Hamburg steak,” explains George Motz, a burger “expert” who has traveled America researching hamburgers for his 2004 documentary film aptly titled, Hamburger America.
#4
Matcha.
Image source: 100turkeysinthesky, ROMAN ODINTSOV (not the actual photo)
#5
Dubai Chocolate.
Image source: YogurtclosetOwn549, SiljeAO – (not the actual photo)
#6
As a SoCal native I think we should only praise in-n-out with the caveat that it’s “not the best burger ever but good for its price” and compliment it for having fresh ingredients over being some amazing life-changing burger. Because the amount of people from other states and countries who hear about in n out only to come try it and be extremely disappointed is staggering. We hype it up way too much.
Image source: CrimsonGhostStrife, Blake Guidry (not the actual photo)
Motz believes that the hamburger, as we know it today, was inspired by the hot dog. Not ones to do “basic,” Americans started putting Hamburg steaks onto bread (Hamburg sandwiches), and eventually onto buns. Voila! A quintessentially ‘American’ meal was born.
“The hamburger is pretty much the only food invention in America in the last 100 years or so. It started out as ethnic food from Germany, but we adopted it and made it different by putting it on bread,” he says.
#7
Birria is trending everywhere but not many places do it well.
Image source: Kojiro12, Sergio Arreola (not the actual photo)
#8
Raising Cane’s . It is 100% adequate at best. Without the sauce it’s flavorless.
Image source: johntucker78, Eric Moura (not the actual photo)
#9
Pro-biotic sodas. I get it, it’s healthy, but the taste is so bad.
Image source: RockyFromCollections, Miguel Á. Padriñán (not the actual photo)
It would seem that Americans have Germany to thank for more than just the hamburger. Hot dogs apparently also have their roots in that European country. Again, it was German immigrants who introduced frankfurter sausages to the land of the free and the home of the brave.
These sausages originated in a city called Frankfurt (hence the name), and just like burger patties, they made their way onto soft buns in the United States. Nowadays, hot dogs come in all shapes and sizes.
Sara Lee Corp. even made a 1,996-foot one during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. However, it didn’t qualify as an official Guinness record because it used separate individual buns instead of one continuous bun.
#10
Anything pumpkin spice flavored.
Image source: MundaneMeringue71, Monstera Nichole (not the actual photo)
#11
Gold leaf. Paying extra for something with zero flavor has never made sense to me.
Image source: Otherwise-Current-62, Anna Tarazevich (not the actual photo)
#12
The hot honey phase currently going on. Can we not?
Image source: tcbaseball555, Arwin Neil Baichoo (not the actual photo)
“The hot dog’s simplicity invites creativity: mustard, ketchup, relish, sauerkraut, chilli or cheese,” reports luxury travel site Condé Nast Johansens. “Cities claim their own specialities: Chicago’s pickle-topped version; New Jersey’s Italian hot dog; and Los Angeles’ legendary chilli dog.”
“Each bite reflects the immigrant ingenuity and local pride that make American street food so iconic,” adds the site.
#13
Chick fil a.
Image source: inevitablysquirming, Brad (not the actual photo)
#14
No offense but I do not get the hype for twinkies, they taste chemically.
Image source: ptapobane, John Diez (not the actual photo)
#15
Crumbl is such a disappointment. Paying that much for 1,000 calories of raw sugar dough is wild. I really don’t get the hype, lol.
Image source: Lena-Meyer-05, Towfiqu barbhuiya (not the actual photo)
According to data from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (yes, that’s a thing), Americans eat about 20 billion hot dogs each year. That’s roughly 70 hot dogs per person. In case you were wondering, peak hot dog season is between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when around 7 billion hot dogs are consumed. Another 150 million (or thereabout) are chowed every Independence Day.
But the United States of America isn’t all hot dogs and hamburgers. They like their fried chicken, too…
#16
Voodoo Donuts in PAC NW. It’s a donut with Capt Crunch on it or something similar. Wow! They’re not bad, but they didn’t blow me away. It’s better now that the hysteria has piped down. I remember waiting in line for an hour and then feeling like…this is a donut. Why did I wait so long for a donut?
Image source: SignificanceTrick435, Ana Lourenco (not the actual photo)
#17
Starbucks.
Image source: Fit_Poetry_267, Luis Zambrano (not the actual photo)
#18
5 guys – Why does a meal and a shake cost $30?
Image source: capital_redbull, Kei Scampa (not the actual photo)
Southern fried chicken makes it sound like it originated in the south of the country. But yet again, this is a dish that was first born further afield.
“Some culinary experts linked such expertise to West Africa where, for several centuries prior to European contact, local populations ate chicken and deep fried their food,” the BBC notes, adding that the West African version of fried chicken was a bit different.
“It was more like a fricassee, where chicken was lightly fried and then braised for a much longer time in a seasoned sauce – similar to Senegalese chicken yassa,” it explains.
#19
Anything from panera.
Image source: Jim556a1, Isaac Taylor (not the actual photo)
#20
Raising Cane’s. I went to the first location of Raising Cane’s when it first opened up in my state and I was not impressed (we received our first Raising Cane’s location within the past 3 years). Basic chicken tenders, the chicken sandwich is just the chicken tenders in a bun, and the fries are very basic as well.
Image source: JohnSpartan1990, fish socks (not the actual photo)
#21
Crumbl Cookies are not good.
Image source: Glowwerms, Lisa from Pexels (not the actual photo)
According to the site, America’s first widely accepted printed recipe for fried chicken appeared in 1824 in the first regional American cookbook, The Virginia House-Wife. It was Mary Randolph, “a white woman from a slaveholding family,” who wrote:
“Cut them up as for the fricassée, dredge them well with flour, sprinkle them with salt, put them into a good quantity of boiling lard and fry them a light brown.” And this recipe reportedly set the tone for southern fried chicken as we know it today.
Condé Nast Johansens has a slightly different take, though. The outlet’s foodies believe that the Scots should aat least get some credit for southern fried chicken.
#22
Dunkin’ Donuts. They are always stale these days.
Image source: Professional-Yak-291, James Collington (not the actual photo)
#23
Not sure if anyone in the USA thinks it’s amazing but to the European taste hersheys chocolate tastes like vomit. I know the reason it does, but still horrible.
Image source: himalayangoat, Ray Suarez (not the actual photo)
#24
Anything that is “deconstructed”.
Image source: hobbestigertx, rajan vijayakumar (not the actual photo)
They argue that the dish “owes its irresistible flavour to cultural fusion: Scottish frying techniques meeting the bold seasonings of West Africa.” And go on to explain that enslaved Africans were forced into kitchens across the South, where they marinated chicken in buttermilk, then coated it in spiced flour, before frying it to a golden crisp.
“Paprika, garlic powder and onion powder became hallmarks of the breading, while buttermilk ensured tenderness,” notes the site. “What began as survival cooking evolved into global comfort food, carrying both cultural memory and the universal pleasure of that first crunchy bite.”
#25
As an avid McDonalds fan over the years, I’ll say The McRib. It came back on the menu a few years ago and the hype made me curious, finally got it, I literally took one big bite and spit it out. Then I tried a second just to be sure it wasn’t that particular spot, even worse. Never again.
Image source: CPTNBob46, Luis Rosero (not the actual photo)
#26
Not just in America, but the Dubai chocolate craze. It’s extremely expensive and not even very good.
Image source: siazdghw
#27
Chick-fil-a. The first time I had it was over 15 years ago–long before I was aware of the chain’s politics–and I was really confused over the long as line for something that was just ok.
Image source: internetobscure
Meanwhile, the BBC reports that fried chicken in the US was considered a food for special occasions before World War Two. “It later transitioned to something that people ate for breakfast or dinner a couple of times a week,” the site reveals.
The United States seems to have a council for everything, and according to the National Chicken Council, the average American ate 28lb of chicken in 1960. That figure is closer to 99lb of chicken each year, making it more popular than beef (57lb) or pork (53lb).
#28
Waygu. It’s fat cattle that they have force fed like lamb. And it’s bad. If you have ever had a5 wagyu in a restaurant it’s way different. Don’t tell me these hamburger patties are Wagyu. They aren’t. Nor is this beef you claim (it’s not, it’s American sourced and the cattle are not certified Wagyu; but a hybrid). Just like “shaved Wagyu steak” it’s not WAGYU! Same with duroc pork but duroc pork is cheaper ffs.
Image source: Embarrassed-Sun5764
#29
Lobster. And I say this as a Mainer. Not because it’s overhyped per se but because it’s made out to be far more of a luxury (especially in price) than it actually is. Especially lobster tails. The best meat is in the knuckles and claw. People pay a premium for the less than best part of the bottom feeding ocean bug.
Image source: MaineObjective, Arthur Swiffen (not the actual photo)
#30
Peeps.
Image source: AmosBurton_Yep, Conny Querales Araujo de Bonaguro (not the actual photo)
America may now be known for it’s southern fried chicken, juicy beef burgers, and hot dogs, but food-wise, the country has so much more to offer.
It’s a melting pot of global cuisine, and as the International Organization of Migration’s Charles Kinney puts it, “sushi, falafel, fajitas and pho are as American as well, apple pie, buttered popcorn and potato chips.” That’s all thanks to the many migrants who have introduced their dishes to the United States.
#31
Starbucks coffee. In particular their Pikes Place Roast is nasty.
Image source: Nyrk333
#32
Dishes that involve mixing in lobster (ravioli, Mac and cheese, etc.). Lobster by itself or in a well made lobster roll is great.
Image source: gershbec, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#33
Thank God we’re past the kale period.
Image source: joe373737
#34
Any national pizza chain. They are all bad compared to mom and pop pizza chains. Dump the dominos!
Image source: experienced_sugar
#35
Am I the only American that thinks ranch dressing is disgusting???
Image source: myrtenaster-rose, frank minjarez (not the actual photo)
#36
Specifically Hidden Valley Ranch. If you’re an international tourist visiting the US right now, I need you to hear me when I say there are much better ranches out there. Even buying Hidden Valley’s seasoning mix in the pouch or shaker bottle and making your own is miles better than the trash they bottle themselves, but the best pre-made ranch is the Litehouse Homestyle Ranch in the glass bottle from the refrigerated section.
Image source: Umbreonnnnn, Alesia Kozik (not the actual photo)
#37
Does Buc-ee’s corn nugget things count?
Image source: SamuelHuzzahAdams
#38
Chipotle. Man I just do not understand how that place is still hyped up after all these years.
Image source: Most-Medium299
#39
Oh boy an askreddit where people get to hate on something. This will do numbers.
Image source: bert-butt
#40
Tomahawk steak,
anything Starbucks sells
the current “Dubai chocolate” trend thats showing up everywhere but is just meant to flood the internet so that you get mixed results when you google it.
Image source: Jayypoc
#41
Matcha. It tastes like lawn clippings. And in case anyone says “you’ve just never had good matcha.” A friend’s mother in law was trained by the same people who train the people who do the tea ceremonies for the royal family of Japan.
Image source: ilikespicysoup
#42
IPA beer
Not food, I know, but bad enough to merit special attention.
Image source: evil_burrito
#43
KFC. They got rid of potato wedges, popcorn chicken, extra crispy tenders, and the gravy is less flavorful than the stuff you make from powder at home. South Park had an entire meme about how the gravy was the best part of their subpar menu!
From what I understand KFC outside North America still has all those items and the good gravy, at the cost of not having bacon (usually Halal menu). Sounds worth it for me!
Image source: LarsAlereon
#44
Kombucha = slightly less vinegary vinegar.
Image source: Ruby-Skylar
#45
Crayfish. You need a ton of spices just to make it taste decent. A lot of work when a shrimp is easier to peel and more delicious.
Image source: theassassintherapist
#46
I am English but I’ve visited America a fair few times and every time someone says I have to have Mexican food, and I say I have always found it underwhelming and then they say that I have never had Mexican food like this and insist I go to whatever local “authentic” Mexican place and it will blow my English mind. And it’s underwhelming but I am English so I politely tell my American host that it has blown my English mind and they look so pleased with themselves and it’s kinda worth it.
Also, for all that you invented mcdonalds and coca cola, both of those things are so much worse in the US than in any other country I have had them in.
Image source: pm_yr_darkest_secret
#47
Dubai everything. It’s like people just discovered pistachios exist.
Image source: cheeky_fcuk
#48
Shake Shack was NOT worth the price, was pretty disappointed.
Image source: justtossit13
#49
Oysters. Consistency of congealed snot, smell like a damp beach towel, and taste like nothing except the cracker and hot sauce you add.
Image source: Prestigious_Yam_6885
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