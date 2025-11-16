185 Outdated Words That Nobody Uses Anymore (Probably)

by

Do you know what one of the key factors allowing languages to stay alive for centuries is? It’s because they are evolving together with the people they are used by, the culture, and the historical happenings. And we, being not so green on the topic of evolution, know that once something has evolved, the primary version of it becomes obsolete (usually). The same goes for words! Take, for instance, some of the old English words, like bumfuzzle and cattywampus – nobody knows anymore what they mean or that they ever existed! Sorry, now you are aware of their existence, so scratch the latter. Still, they definitely fall under the category of obsolete words and find their place neatly in our list of outdated words!

Before you scroll down below to see the funny words, be advised to do so in your leisure time as you might find yourself spending way more time than you should reading these weird words and laughing at them heartily. Or trying to make your own dictionary entirely out of these outdated words. Now that sounds like a dandy idea, doesn’t it? What’s even more fun is that some of these also fall under the category of outdated slang words, so, yeah – a wave of nostalgia is incoming! 

Right-o, grab a pen and a piece of paper – you will definitely want to write some of these bad boys down! Be sure to give your vote for the obsolete word that has amused you the most, and share this article with your friends! 

#1

Growlery

Meaning: A place where you can retreat from the world when you’re in bad mood

#2

Cool beans

Meaning: Used to express approval or delight

#3

Hornswoggle

Meaning: To scam or con

#4

Whippersnapper

Meaning: A young and unimportant person who behaves in a way that others think is too confident and rude

#5

Poltroon

Meaning: A spiritless coward; craven

#6

Fuzzle

Meaning: To have a good time – drunk or intoxicated

#7

Rapscallion

Meaning: A person who causes trouble

#8

Twelvemonth

Meaning: A year

#9

Paramour

Meaning: A person that somebody is having a romantic or sexual relationship with

#10

Peeler

Meaning: A police officer

#11

Baloney

Meaning: Ideas, statements or beliefs that you think are silly or not true; lies

#12

Lumming

Meaning: The overwhelming urge to do nothing

#13

Gallivant

Meaning: To go from place to place enjoying yourself

#14

Hootenanny

Meaning: An informal social event at which people play folk music, sing and sometimes dance

#15

Apricity

Meaning: The warmth of the sun in winter

#16

Zenzizenzizenzic

Meaning: An obsolete form of mathematical notation representing the eighth power of a number

#17

Twattle

Meaning: To gossip

#18

Gorgonize

Meaning: To have a paralyzing or mesmerizing effect on

#19

Resistentialism

Meaning: Seemingly spiteful behavior manifested by inanimate objects

#20

Sluberdegullion

Meaning: A filthy, slobbering person

#21

Wonder-wench

Meaning: A sweetheart

#22

Pistoleer

Meaning: One who is armed with a pistol

#23

Salamander

Meaning: A red-hot iron or poker

#24

Sanguinary

Meaning: Involving or causing much bloodshed

#25

Fiddlesticks

Meaning: Used to say that you disagree with somebody

#26

Elflock

Meaning: A lock of hair, fancifully regarded as having been tangled by the elves

#27

Beef-witted

Meaning: Stupid; dull

#28

Blackguard

Meaning: A rude or unscrupulous person

#29

Coxcomb

Meaning: A conceited foolish person; a dandy

#30

Fandangle

Meaning: An ornate or fantastic ornament

#31

Fizgig

Meaning: A silly or flirtatious young woman

#32

Thenceforth

Meaning: From that time, place, or point onward

#33

Thither

Meaning: To or toward that place

#34

Jargogle

Meaning: To confuse or bamboozle

#35

Tickled

Meaning: Pleased; when you think something is funny.

#36

With squirrel

Meaning: Pregnant; expecting a baby

#37

Fishwife

Meaning: A woman who sells fish

#38

Grimalkin

Meaning: An old female cat

#39

Iron horse

Meaning: A steam locomotive

#40

Quaggy

Meaning: Flabby; marshy

#41

Scapegrace

Meaning: A mischievous person; a rascal

#42

Going steady

Meaning: Having a long, fairly serious romantic relationship

#43

Hooch

Meaning: Strong alcoholic drink, especially something that has been made illegally

#44

Frock

Meaning: A dress

#45

Yuppie

Meaning: A young college-educated adult who is employed in a well-paying profession and who lives and works in or near a large city

#46

Cockalorum

Meaning: A self-important little man

#47

California widow

Meaning: A married woman whose husband has been absent for an extended period

#48

Asunder

Meaning: Apart from each other

#49

Bedlam

Meaning: An asylum for the mentally ill

#50

Gammer

Meaning: An old woman

#51

God’s acre

Meaning: A churchyard

#52

Hearken

Meaning: To listen

#53

Horseless carriage

Meaning: a car; automobile

#54

Jakes

Meaning: An outdoor toilet

#55

Knave

Meaning: A dishonest or unscrupulous fellow

#56

Small beer

Meaning: Weak or inferior beer

#57

Sweetmeat

Meaning: An item of confectionery or sweet food

#58

Unhand

Meaning: To remove the hand from; let go

#59

Whence

Meaning: From what place, source, or cause

#60

Zounds

Meaning: An expression of surprise or indignation

#61

Fudgel

Meaning: Pretending to work when you’re really just goofing off

#62

Grog-Blossom

Meaning: The rosy red hue of an alcoholic’s nose

#63

Kerfuffle

Meaning: A disturbance or commotion typically caused by a dispute or conflict

#64

Galoshes

Meaning: Rubber shoes that are worn over normal shoes in wet weather

#65

Clicker

Meaning: A device that allows you to operate a television, etc. from a distance

#66

Stoked

Meaning: Excited and pleased about something

#67

Broad

Meaning: A woman

#68

Phat

Meaning: Very good

#69

Boob tube

Meaning: The television

#70

Britches

Meaning: Short trousers fastened just below the knee

#71

Grumpish

Meaning: Bad-tempered; sulky

#72

Curglaff

Meaning: The shock felt when one first plunges into cold water

#73

Lunting

Meaning: Walking around while smoking a pipe

#74

Callipygian

Meaning: Having well-shaped buttocks.

#75

Houppelande

Meaning: A loose belted overgown usually with long wide sleeves, dagged edges, a fur lining, and full-length skirt often with slits in it

#76

Affright

Meaning: To frighten (someone)

#77

Brimstone

Meaning: Sulfur

#78

Camelopard

Meaning: A giraffe

#79

Cordwainer

Meaning: A shoemaker

#80

Espousal

Meaning: A marriage; engagement

#81

Gadzooks

Meaning: An expression of surprise or annoyance

#82

Glabriety

Meaning: Baldness

#83

Leech

Meaning: A physician; healer

#84

Love apple

Meaning: A tomato

#85

Parlor

Meaning: A room used primarily for conversation or the reception of guests

#86

Picaroon

Meaning: A scoundrel

#87

Plain over

Meaning: lament; cry over

#88

Slugabed

Meaning: A person who stays in bed after the usual or proper time to get up

#89

Strumpet

Meaning: A female prostitute

#90

Water closet

Meaning: A compartment or room with a toilet

#91

Tittynope

Meaning: A small quantity of something left over

#92

Tight

Meaning: Drunk; tipsy

#93

Stepping out

Meaning: Being unfaithful; cheating

#94

Pismire

Meaning: An archaic word for an ant

#95

Excogigate

Meaning: Think out, plan, or devise

#96

Snoutfair

Meaning: Having a fair countenance; fair-faced, comely, handsome

#97

Brabble

Meaning: To argue stubbornly about trifles; wrangle

#98

Twitter-light

Meaning: Twilight

#99

Apothecary

Meaning: One who prepares and sells drugs or compounds for medicinal purposes

#100

Buss

Meaning: A kiss

#101

Cutpurse

Meaning: A pickpocket; thief

#102

Dame

Meaning: An elderly or mature woman

#103

Damsel

Meaning: A young unmarried woman

#104

Darbies

Meaning: Handcuffs

#105

Jade

Meaning: A bad-tempered or disreputable woman

#106

Man-at-arms

Meaning: A heavily armed and usually mounted soldier

#107

Mayhap

Meaning: Perhaps; possibly

#108

Mooncalf

Meaning: A foolish person

#109

Schoolmarm

Meaning: A woman who is a schoolteacher especially in a rural or small-town school

#110

Boreism

Meaning: The act or condition of being a bore

#111

Hugger-mugger

Meaning: To act in a secretive manner

#112

Rolodex

Meaning: A rotating card file device used to store business contact information

#113

Pocketbook

Meaning: A small bag for money, keys, etc., carried especially by women

#114

Bosom

Meaning: A woman’s chest or breasts

#115

Percolator

Meaning: A pot for making coffee, in which boiling water is forced up a central tube and then comes down again through the coffee

#116

TiVo

Meaning: A brand of digital video recorder and subscription-based service used chiefly for recording television programs

#117

Videotape

Meaning: A type of magnetic tape used in the past for recording moving pictures and sound; a box containing this tape, also called a video cassette

#118

Whoopee

Meaning: A sexual play

#119

Snowbrowth

Meaning: Freshly melted snow

#120

Monsterful

Meaning: Extraordinary; marvelous

#121

Quockerwodger

Meaning: A type of wooden puppet controlled by strings

#122

Ague

Meaning: A fever (such as malaria) marked by paroxysms of chills, fever, and sweating that recur at regular intervals

#123

Behoof

Meaning: Advantage; profit; benefit

#124

Buck

Meaning: A fashionable and daring young man

#125

Bumper

Meaning: A generous glass of an alcoholic drink

#126

Crinkum-crankum

Meaning: An elaborate decoration or detail

#127

Crookback

Meaning: A person with a humped or crooked back

#128

Davenport

Meaning: A large upholstered sofa often convertible into a bed

#129

Fourscore

Meaning: Being four times twenty; eighty

#130

Gallant

Meaning: A young man of fashion

#131

Handmaid

Meaning: A personal maid or female servant

#132

Leman

Meaning: A lover; sweetheart

#133

Rover

Meaning: A pirate

#134

Stoup

Meaning: A beverage container

#135

Yonder

Meaning: At or in that indicated more or less distant place usually within sight

#136

Hideosity

Meaning: The state or condition of being hideous; extreme ugliness

#137

Zafty

Meaning: A person very easily imposed upon

#138

Freck

Meaning: To move swiftly or nimbly

#139

Groovy

Meaning: Fashionable, attractive and interesting

#140

Icebox

Meaning: A separate section in a fridge for making and storing ice

#141

Floppy Disk

Meaning: A thin plastic disk coated with magnetic material on which data for a computer can be stored

#142

Crapulous

Meaning: Marked by intemperance especially in eating or drinking

#143

Groak

Meaning: To stare at people who are eating in the hope that they will offer to share their food

#144

Jollux

Meaning: An obese, fat person

#145

Curmuring

Meaning: Rumbling especially in the bowels

#146

Bridewell

Meaning: A prison or reform school for petty offenders

#147

Doxy

Meaning: A lover; mistress

#148

Drab

Meaning: A slovenly woman

#149

Forsooth

Meaning: indeed; in truth

#150

Galoshes

Meaning: waterproof shoes; shoes with a heavy sole

#151

Inscribe

Meaning: To enter on a list; enroll

#152

Sanative

Meaning: Having the power to cure or heal

#153

Scruple

Meaning: A unit of capacity equal to ¹/₂₄ Apothecaries’ ounce

#154

Scurvy

Meaning: Worthless; contemptible

#155

Steed

Meaning: A horse used or trained for riding; a spirited horse

#156

Stripe

Meaning: A stroke or blow with a rod or lash

#157

Turnkey

Meaning: A jailer

#158

‘tween

Meaning: Between

#159

Wherefore

Meaning: For what reason or purpose; why

#160

Snoutflair

Meaning: A good-looking person

#161

Scrub

Meaning: A less-than-desirable guy or girl

#162

Necking

Meaning: The act or practice of kissing and caressing amorously

#163

Courting

Meaning: To try to please somebody in order to get something you want, especially the support of a person, an organization

#164

Afeard

Meaning: Afraid, frightened

#165

Greenwood

Meaning: A forest

#166

Melodist

Meaning: A singer; composer of melodies

#167

Morrow

Meaning: The following day

#168

Nylons

Meaning: Stockings made of nylon

#169

Therewith

Meaning: With or in the thing mentioned

#170

Thrice

Meaning: Three times

#171

Wherewith

Meaning: That with or by which

#172

Whither

Meaning: To what place or state

#173

Yoke

Meaning: The amount of land that one pair of oxen could plough
in a day

#174

Pictures

Meaning: A painting or drawing, etc. that shows a scene, a person or thing

#175

Stories

Meaning: Television series

#176

Hottie

Meaning: A person who is very sexually attractive

#177

World Wide Web (WWW)

Meaning: A system for finding information on the internet, in which documents are connected to other documents using hypertext links

#178

Heavens

Meaning: Used to show that you are surprised or annoyed

#179

Clerk

Meaning: A literate or scholarly person

#180

Fair

Meaning: Beautiful

#181

Go-cart

Meaning: A baby walker

#182

Desuetude

Meaning: A state of inactivity or disuse

#183

Ostentatious

Meaning: Attracting or seeking to attract attention, admiration

#184

Mobile phone

Meaning: A phone that does not have wires and works by radio, that you can carry with you and use anywhere

#185

Coz

Meaning: Cousin

