After Getting A String Of Strange Texts From Guest, Airbnb Host Wonders If They’re “Ok”

Patience is a virtue. And some Airbnb hosts have enough of it to probably be considered saints. TikToker Michelle B, aka @theflowertruck, went viral after posting a video showing a very interesting set of interactions with a guest who was staying over. And she proved that she’s a kind and helpful hostess, even when her polite guest is having a bit of trouble working out how technology works.
Michelle rents out a big spacious basement unit to tourists, travelers, and locals. However, the apartment has a few quirks that might make staying over a tad difficult for some people. For instance, the fridge doesn’t have a handle, which made that particular guest wonder if it was, in some way, “locked.” However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg: using the stove and getting food delivered was a bit difficult, too. There’s a lot of fun and hilarity in Michelle’s video, so scroll down to check it out, dear Pandas.
Bored Panda reached out to Michelle and she was kind enough to answer our questions. “When I posted the video, I thought I would maybe get a couple of thousand views, but I was completely shocked as I watched the views and comments increase by the minute. I wanted to respond to everyone but I could not keep up!” she shared that she was completely taken aback by how much popularity her video had gotten.
“If my guest ever does see my TikTok, I really hope she knows it was all in good fun. I know there might be some mean comments on it, but for as many negative ones, there are also people who relate or stand up for her. When I was receiving the messages from the guest, they made me laugh but I chose to be kind and help because at the end of the day that’s what a good host would do,” she said. Scroll down to hear Michelle’s thoughts about how to be a good Airbnb host and guest.
Airbnb hostess Michelle had a very peculiar set of interactions with her confused guest who had some surprising issues
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
The guest had some issues with using the stove, too, not just opening the fridge
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Things didn’t stop there, however…
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
“I think [the video] resonated with people for so many reasons. I think many have experienced staying at an Airbnb, and been in the position where they needed to figure out something, but didn’t want to burden the host. Whereas others can relate to living away from home for the first time on their own, and having to figure things out. Or, some have even been commenting that they know a friend/family member/partner who would send messages like the ones I got. I guess overall it was just relatable in some way, shape or form,” Michelle shared with Bored Panda her thoughts about why so many people liked the video.
According to Michelle, good Airbnb hosts provide as much info to their guests ahead of time as they can. “No guest wants to spend their stay asking constant questions, and no host wants to have to respond nonstop. Obviously, there are little things that pop up from time to time, but for the most part, if you can provide information via messages or a guidebook inside the Airbnb it will help make things very seamless,” she said.
“For guests, I would honestly prefer they communicate too much than not enough. If they’re unsure how to use something or about a specific house rule, then I’d rather they ask than go about it in the wrong way, or break something or cause further issues, etc. I know I posted texts with my guest, but this was a one-off situation. 99.9% of the time I communicate with them via the Airbnb app as it protects both sides.”
Michelle also shared with us that her Airbnb gig and the flower truck business are her side hustles: she has a full-time job. “I am a person who loves to stay busy so that really fuels me. I started Bluebelle Flower Truck as a creative outlet and to bring joy to not only myself but my customers. There’s something about flowers that just always bring a smile to someone’s face no matter what the occasion, which is what motivates me.”
The original video was watched a whopping 3.7 million times
When not renting out the basement unit in the building where she lives on Airbnb, Michelle makes people’s day brighter by selling them flowers. She owns and operates the Bluebelle Flower Truck, in the Niagara region in Ontario. She started the business in the spring of 2020 “when the world was in lockdown and everyone started getting back to basics, slowing down and appreciating the simpler things in life.”
“I began a Saturday ritual of driving out to Niagara on the Lake and picking up fresh flowers each week. There was something about having a vase of flowers on my kitchen or coffee table that just brought so much happiness. I would often look at the flowers and be amazed at how such a small vase could instantly transform and brighten the space while bringing such a calming, peaceful aura to my home,” Michelle shares on her website.
“On one of my weekly trips, I decided to purchase flowers and deliver them to the doorsteps of my family and friends, as a surprise. The joy and smiles that the flowers brought is something I will never forget. It was in that moment that everything just clicked and Bluebelle Flower Truck came to life.”
By popular demand, Michelle filmed what her handleless fridge looks like and how it opens
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
Image credits: theflowertruck
The legendary fridge even inspired the creation of a meme sign
Image credits: theflowertruck
Airbnb has a range of useful tips for guests to help make their stay better. They suggest that you start things off by being transparent about who you are. “Introduce yourself. Share your bio in your profile and verify your identity. Hosts like to know who you are and might be more likely to accept your request,” they write.
If you have any questions, contact the host, have a chat about what’s important to you. Also take the time to look through the property’s photos, descriptions, and reviews: that way you’ll see if the experience is bound to match your expectations. The clearer you are in your communication with the host, the greater the chance that everything will go swimmingly.
“Keep your word. Honor your commitments—including arrival time—and house rules. Be polite. Enjoy the place as if you were staying with friends, and be respectful of the neighbors,” Airbnb advises.
“Live local. Explore the neighborhood and support local businesses—ask your Host about their favorite spots Be cool. Get your Host’s permission before inviting guests over. Reach out. When in doubt, message your Host with questions and concerns.”
Finally, after you leave, make sure to leave a review. And if something went wrong, make sure that your criticism is constructive: that way, the host can make changes and make the experience even better for future guests.
