Our Memories From The Land Of Fire & Ice – Iceland

by

In 2016, we spent two amazing weeks on the road visiting Iceland. The countryside is wonderful, full of little points of interest along with huge landscapes. We were even lucky enough to see the northern lights – aurora borealis.

When in Iceland, if you don’t like the weather just wait five minutes :) This was a road trip that will be part of our memories forever.

More info: amber-foto.com

Standing tall & proud

Our Memories From The Land Of Fire &#038; Ice &#8211; Iceland

High above the creek

Our Memories From The Land Of Fire &#038; Ice &#8211; Iceland

A sky full of drama

Our Memories From The Land Of Fire &#038; Ice &#8211; Iceland

Fire & Ice

Our Memories From The Land Of Fire &#038; Ice &#8211; Iceland

Waterfalls all around

Our Memories From The Land Of Fire &#038; Ice &#8211; Iceland

Aurora Borealis

Our Memories From The Land Of Fire &#038; Ice &#8211; Iceland

Frozen yet colorful

Our Memories From The Land Of Fire &#038; Ice &#8211; Iceland

A backyard with a view to envy :)

Our Memories From The Land Of Fire &#038; Ice &#8211; Iceland

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mom Outraged As Dad Approves 12YO Son’s Mole Removal Without Asking, Calls It Cosmetic Surgery
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 29-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
The Voice season 12 blind auditions coaches
Now That The Voice Season 12 Blind Auditions Are Over, Can We Talk?
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2017
Mom Updated Her Tattoo To Support Transgender Son
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dragon Ball Z’s Future Trunks
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2018
Leverage 1.11 “The First David Job”.
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.