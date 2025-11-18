This Group Is All About People Ignoring Safety As If They’re Immortal, Here Are 40 Of The Worst (New Pics)

Depending on what your job is, workplace safety can range from getting a stiff wrist to all sorts of daily life and death situations. Fortunately, at least if you are in the US, there is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to make sure your employer does their utmost to prevent any injury. However, just because there is a rule doesn’t mean all employers actually follow it.

The “r/OSHA” online is dedicated to documenting the most atrocious, random and grimly hilarious workplace safety violations. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

#1 The More You Look The Worse It Gets

Image source: AidanGee

#2 Is This Structurally Sound?

Image source: Parlax76

#3 Safety Standards In 1960

Image source: WildAnimus

#4 Covered In Stainless Steel Dust With No Face Masks Or Respirators

Like polishing a cybertruck wasn’t already dumb enough…

Image source: ZombiesInSpace

#5 Fuel Spill Clean-Up

Image source: JoeKleine

#6 We All Like A Little Bit Of Shade Right?

Image source: Tuaterstar

#7 The Lock Is To Prevent The Fire Escaping

Image source: AidanGee

#8 Construction Workers At Epcot, Disneyworld, Early 1980s

Image source: Nicker

#9 Hired A Company To Remove A Tree. Came Home To This:

Image source: CapitanWaffles

#10 Huh, So That Is Why They Told Me To X-Ray The Ground First

Image source: the-doctor-is-real

#11 Shockingly Dumb Placement

Image source: Tlotpwist

#12 I Mean If The Grabber Is Closed Before Getting In I Don’t See The Harm

Image source: Rough_Community_1439

#13 This Is How My Great Grandpa Stored His Dynamite, Passed Away, And Left Me To Deal With It Christmas Eve

Image source: StarSlayerX

#14 Chained And Locked Fire Exit

Image source: too_late_to_abort

#15 Pure Waste

Image source: gvsteve

#16 That Should Do It

Image source: TemporaryAccount-tem

#17 What My Grandpa Was Using To Change Photos Above The Stairs

Image source: Desperate_Growth4922

#18 At Least He Let His Wife Drive

Image source: Shiftclick46

#19 Grandpa’s Asbestos Tin

He uses it to anneal metal.

Image source: pernaso77

#20 Only A Matter Of Time Until Maximizing Profits. Bankrupts The Whole Company

100s of racks damaged way beyond being safe. It’s a game of Jenga stacking 1000s of pounds up in overstock. Just a matter of time until something horrible happens.

Image source: allfire4207

#21 From A Power Washer Advertisement: Look How Easy It Cuts Through Soft Material!

Image source: Buetti

#22 Totally Safe, It’s A Load-Bearing Dumpster

Image source: Mikey77777

#23 New Ceiling Lights In My Workplace Are Powered By Putting 220v Mains Voltage Into Metal Railing With Scissor Clips. The Ceilings Are Low Enough That I Could Touch The Railings If I Stretch Enough. They Were Done This Way For “Aesthetics”

Image source: savawell

#24 Drinking Coffee While Working With Isotopes At Lab

Image source: Keegipeeter

#25 Saw This Outside My Office Today, What A Lovely Place To Relax Before Starting The Job

Image source: rymannoodle

#26 I Get Really Nervous When Adam Savage Wears His Watch (And Ring) While Machining. Shouldn’t He Consider Removing These Items Before Machining?

Image source: TheWaveCarver

#27 What’s The Fastest Way To Get Workers On A Roof?

Image source: FightingBruin

#28 Removing Lead Paint With A Blowtorch Without A Mask

Image source: RobertWrag

#29 Saw This At A Bar I Deliver To

Image source: Noversi

#30 My Guys’ Sense Of Humor When I Point Out Three Uncovered Hole Hazards On A Job Site

Image source: RiffRaff028

#31 Got Canned Yesterday For Pointing Out This Massive Violation

Image source: ILIKESPAGHETTIYAY

#32 Invisible Forklift

Image source: Ill_Independent3989

#33 We Carried 50 Beds, 50 Cupboards, 50 Sideboards And 50 Wall Cabinets Over That Pitfall

Image source: Agasthenes

#34 Suggested Friend. This Is His Facebook Picture

Image source: 2XGSWsurvivor

#35 It’s A Fun Day When Nothing Is Locked Out!

Image source: slundered

#36 I Found An Electrician Wearing This

Image source: RandomCreeper3

#37 Bro Forgot To Use The Volt Cutters

Image source: CardboardCutoutFieri

#38 There Is An Osha Violation, And Than There Is Pure Madness

Image source: hopopo

#39 Saw On My Facebook.. Dude Grinding Right Into The Produce

Image source: pablomcdubbin

#40 Road Out Front My Parents’ Place In Rural West Getting Re-Paved

Image source: scootty83

