Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Or Worst Advice You Have For A State Standard Test? (Closed)

Hey! It’s been a hot minute. But I am back! And I need some help. I have a big State standard test coming up and need some advice. Please help.
#1
Best: relax, take time to study, flashcards etc
Worst: if someone dies during testing everyone in the room automatically passes😈
#2
Get a good sleep and eat a great breakfast. If you are Christian, try saying a Hail Mary before you begin. I’ve found that it calms my mind down and helps my test anxiety. Perhaps if you aren’t religious another chant or maybe part of a song or something may work? Idk. If you have problems with managing time like me, see if you can bring a stopwatch to pace yourself. When they say something like “5 minutes left,” fill in all the bubbles you haven’t already if the test is multiple choice and you aren’t penalized for guessing (like the ACT/SAT), then go back to where you were and go through the questions and erase and refill the bubbles you think are right. That way when it ends at least you’ll already have all the bubbles filled and so you have a chance of getting some things right. If you are eligible for any testing accommodations, take them, I didn’t and I regret it :/
#3
Best: You need to study, studying is VERY important for tests.
Worst: You should just write on your arm with permanent marker, that way it won’t wash off.
#4
Take a review course or read a book on how to take standardized tests. It teaches you how to determine the correct answer to any question even if you are not familiar with what is being asked. What I learned from the review course has greatly helped me get a good score on standardized tests I have taken since the course.
#5
Best: Start studying ahead of time, I find that mornings are better to focus than late at night. Don’t get too emotional over grades because people have talents outside of A’s on STANDARDIZED tests. That being said, do care a little.
Worst: No cramming. Its the worst. Procrastination is the most powerful call while studying but try creating a checklist or something so things aren’t kept till last minute.
#6
Tell yourself “You got this”.
#7
Best: Write your name on the top of the test.
Worst: Write somebody else’s name on the top of the test.
#8
Prepare for for the test, then, just before, have a blueberry smoothie.
Studies have shown that people that have not prepared for examinations perform 7% better after a blueberry smoothie. While people that have prepared, can perform up-to 30% better.
Also, don’t do any revision on the day of the exam if it is being held in the morning, you’ll overload your memory. Allow at least 5 hours between studying and the exam to give your brain a chance to organize the information. Otherwise it’ll all be a jumbled mess when you try to recall it.
#9
Don’t sweat it. It’s to test the teachers effectiveness, not a test of your knowledge. Which is why it’s such a bad thing that high-scores = more funding.
