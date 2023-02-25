Every Best Picture Nominee (And Where To Watch The Movies)

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is a prestigious annual award ceremony in the movie industry. The awards are given in different categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song, and Best Costume Design, to name a few. The Best Picture award is largely considered the biggest award of the night, and as such, there is often a scramble to watch the nominated movies once the nominees are announced.
Below is a list of the 10 Best Picture Oscar nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. For those who missed their theatrical releases, the movies are now streaming and available digitally and the list below will help you find where to watch the nominated movies. Worthy of note, this article lists the nominees in the same order as presented on the Oscars website, alphabetically.
1. All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front is based on the 1929 novel Im Westen nichts Neues (Nothing New in the West) and follows the story of a teenage boy Paul Bäumer who enlisted in the German Imperial Army during the First World War. However, his idea of greatness and heroism shatters when his daily goals turned to “just survive the day.” The movie can be watched on Netflix in the United Kingdom and the United States. Moreover, it is also available on some streaming sites like Amazon Freevee, Crackle, Plex, Roku, and Tubi.
2. Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to the 2009 movie Avatar. It premiered in London on December 6, 2022, and in the United States 10 days after. The movie follows Jake Sully living in peace on the moon Pandora and has established a family with Neytiri, but they now have to fight protect their home from human invaders. The Way of Water, much like its predecessor, has been heralded for its technological achievements and direction. Avatar: The Way of Water is available to watch on Disney+ in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
3. The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin takes place in Ireland, where two friends find their friendship deteriorating by the end of the Irish Civil War. Colm Doherty starts to ignore his best friend, Pádraic Súilleabháin because he want to pursue his passion. This confuses Pádraic who fights for their friendship despite being constantly rebuffed by Colm. From there, things escalate to alarming degrees.
In the United Kingdom, The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream on Disney+ starting at 7.99 pounds per month. It is also available on Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Sky Store starting at 9.99 pounds. In the United States, it is available on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ starting from 12.99 dollars.
4. Elvis
Elvis is a biographical movie about the American artist, Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler). It chronicles his life from poverty to fame and is from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. The movie is available on HBO Max in the United States and on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom.
5. Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once is a fun movie with an interesting concept. The movie follows the story of the struggling Evelyn Quan as she discovers her abilities to travel to parallel universes, and saves her universe from the threats from the multiverse. The movie was released on March 2022.
In the U.S., a Showtime add-on is required on Paramount+ to watch this Best Picture Oscar nominee. It can also be watched by purchasing it on Amazon or Apple TV+ for $20. In the United Kingdom, it is available to watch on Prime Video.
6. The Fabelmans
Set in Arizona, this period drama follows a young boy who wants to become a filmmaker when he grows up. However, once he has reaches the age where he is able to become one, he discovers a devastating family secret. He uses his movie knowledge to aid his search for the truth.
The Fabelmans is currently available to rent for $19.99 or buy for $24.99 from Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, and on your platform of choice. The movie will also be available to stream on Peacock.
7. Tár
This movie follows the story of Lydia Tár, the first female musical director of the Berlin Philharmonic. Tár shows a woman in a patriarchal-driven field – and it also portrays her to be succeeding despite all odds. However, corruption befell the female conductor and controversies followed suit. This Best Picture Oscar nominee is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. In the United States, it is available for streaming on Peacock.
8. Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the first Top Gun film from 1986. The movie follows Maverick having to confront his past while training new pilots. It can be watched in the UK (and Ireland) with a Paramount subscription, while on Paramount+ in the US.
9. Triangle of Sadness
Triangle of Sadness depicts the ugly relationship between beauty and power. The movie explores its themes of societal inequities by chronicling the change in dynamics when a luxury cruise is faced with disaster. The Best Picture Oscar nominee can be watched on several platforms such as Prime Video, Google Play Movies, and YouTube.
10. Women Talking
Women Talking is yet another movie based on a novel. The movie follows the plight of the women in a Mennonite colony on a critical journey with their faith. The women are faced with three choices after discovering they have been tranquilized and assaulted: do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. The film is currently still in theaters. In the United States, it will be available on the MTV channel.
