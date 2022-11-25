Avatar: The Way of the Water is Worth the Wait

It’s been over a decade, precisely 13 years, since we last marveled at the work of James Cameron – in Avatar. Although the filmmaker has remained active in treating his audience with other films like the Titanic in 2012 and Alita: Battle Angel in 2019, fans have constantly asked him about his plans to bring future sequels to Avatar. This demand follows the attention it drew, reaching up to $2.8 billion in gross earnings globally, followed by accolades to mark its dominance. The experiences that the first Avatar movie brought to the theatres were what Cameron wished for – living up to the big screen expectations and wowing the fans with each scene. No film of the time could come close to matching the 3-D cinematics that allowed one to feel and move with the character, every step and engage in every fight to the final minute. Imagine re-experiencing all that in a much more advanced and refined follow-up to the original. Cameron is making that a reality, and the trailer tells it all; every minute of the film will be worth the lengthy wait!
I couldn’t help but ponder what happened to the Navi people after the destruction of their homes
The first trailer’s reception was unprecedented, despite the claims that the original fanbase could have lost touch with the theme and that they could have moved on to other fiction movies that have since flooded the industry. Its views rose to 148.6 million within 24 hours, re-establishing the ongoing connection between Cameron and his fans over the years and proving that his work has since gained significantly more followers. It also proves that the wait has long been overdue and that the audience cannot hang on any longer. The good thing is that the film will soon be hitting the theatres again by December 16, ending the lengthy wait.
It will be interesting to see what Cameron has prepared following the disastrous events that left Navi Neytiri’s world in ruin. Considering the trailer sets Avatar: The Way of the Water’s events a decade later, we expect to see Sully, Neytiri, and the rest of Navi having moved on to safer parts in search of a new life. But the obvious is that the war with resource-hungry humans is far from over. So expecting the marines to back off would be sarcastic, which leaves the audience in suspense, wondering what lengths the Navi will go to protect their families. What’s more, now that they have the advantage of Sully, a human-Navi hybrid, aware of the brutality his original people can display, will he lead his new world to glory? That we can only predict.
This is exactly what any movie-lover would want on the massive theatre screens
Though captivating actions can keep viewers glued to the screen through a movie, scenic visuals make the experience even more stupefying. The teasers are enough to tell anyone that this movie tops the list of must-watch films, and considering the investment and time put into bringing the ultimate theatre experience, you cannot miss out on this one. Even Cameron confesses that they could not get the sequel earlier despite promises because they needed to satisfy specific visual metrics to offer their audience a lifetime experience. He particularly mentioned the need for distinguished underwater motion scenes that could only become a reality after finding the right technology that seemingly was never available sooner. Since the streaming date is already out, it only means one thing – it’s time to live through the thrill.
Character consistency adds flavor to the visuals promised in Avatar: The Way of the Water
It’s sometimes difficult for the viewers to adjust to different characters showing up for roles cast by others in previous films. Unfortunately, such a scenario has become commonplace with actors transitioning to other firms, making spin-offs confusing and sometimes uncomfortable. Fortunately, Cameron’s loyalty and tendency to retain people he has worked with in the past precede him, which stirs interest to see the development of these stars professionally and in other facets throughout these years. A buzz has that we might even witness the reintroduction of leads we already thought wouldn’t make a comeback.
What about some reality check while enjoying the treat?
Although Avatar: The Way of the Water focuses on an imaginary planet and its inhabitant’s struggle to save their world, it seems Cameron intends it to be more than an entertainment movie because it reflects environmental conflicts that have occurred in real-life. It unearths the threats our selfish battles of scavenging for all resources and misusing them could trigger in contemporary life. In any case, the world is already feeling the health of environmental destruction with the heat waves swiping through the European and Asian regions. So, perhaps, it goes beyond entertaining to bring us something to think about as we enjoy the mind-blowing scenes.
As if the theme, casts, and visuals are not enough, Avatar: The Way of the Water will have over three hours of runtime
Cameron has not kept us waiting this long to bring a conventional movie; his work surpasses the three hours mark, joining the league of the longest films ever. That said, there is no doubt it was worth the wait.