The 2020 Oscars Just Happened And Here Are All The Winners

Just yesterday world-renowned actors and filmmakers gathered to the prestigious 92nd Academy Awards’ ceremony to honor the latest productions in the industry. During the ceremony, Oscars were presented in 24 categories. For the second year, the event was conducted without a host leaving it all in the hand of a variety of well-known presenters and performers to entertain viewers of the awards. If you wasn’t one of them, scroll below or the full list of winners.
More info: oscar.go.com

Best Picture: Parasite

Best Director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit

Best Original Screenplay: Parasite

Best Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4

Best International Feature Film: Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature: American Factory

Best Documentary Short Subject: Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Best Live Action Short Film: The Neighbors’ Window

Best Animated Short Film: Hair Love

Best Original Score: Joker

Best Original Song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”

Best Sound Editing: Ford V Ferrari

Best Sound Mixing: 1917

Best Production Design: Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Best Cinematography: 1917

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Bombshell

Best Costume Design: Little Women

Best Film Editing: Ford v Ferrari

Best Visual Effects: 1917

