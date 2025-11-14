The 2020 Oscars Just Happened And Here Are All The Winners

Just yesterday world-renowned actors and filmmakers gathered to the prestigious 92nd Academy Awards’ ceremony to honor the latest productions in the industry. During the ceremony, Oscars were presented in 24 categories. For the second year, the event was conducted without a host leaving it all in the hand of a variety of well-known presenters and performers to entertain viewers of the awards. If you wasn’t one of them, scroll below or the full list of winners.
Best Picture: Parasite
Best Director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit
Best Original Screenplay: Parasite
Best Animated Feature Film: Toy Story 4
Best International Feature Film: Parasite (South Korea)
Best Documentary Feature: American Factory
Best Documentary Short Subject: Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Best Live Action Short Film: The Neighbors’ Window
Best Animated Short Film: Hair Love
Best Original Score: Joker
Best Original Song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”
Best Sound Editing: Ford V Ferrari
Best Sound Mixing: 1917
Best Production Design: Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Best Cinematography: 1917
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Bombshell
Best Costume Design: Little Women
Best Film Editing: Ford v Ferrari
Best Visual Effects: 1917
