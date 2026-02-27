Oscar Nominated Movies 2026 & How To Watch Them

Movie lovers racing to complete their Oscars watchlist are in luck. Many of the contenders for the 98th Academy Awards are already streaming, making it easier than ever to catch up before the big night.
The ceremony, set for March 15, 2026, will celebrate the standout films of 2025 across 24 categories.
This year’s lineup ranges from a record-breaking supernatural horror phenomenon to two sharply contrasting sports dramas battling for Best Picture.
Whether you prefer prestige drama, biting satire, or crowd-pleasing spectacle, there’s something on the ballot for everyone.
Here’s where to stream the nominees now.
#1 Sinners
Starring Michael B. Jordan in the dual role of twin brothers Elijah and Elias. The film chronicles their return to their hometown, but the former criminals, looking for a fresh start, end up facing an evil supernatural force.
The Ryan Coogler-directed movie’s blend of horror, blues music, and historical themes made it a major box-office success, earning $369 million worldwide.
It leads this year’s Oscars race with a record-breaking 16 nominations, including Coogler’s first Best Director and Jordan’s Best Actor nods.
Other nominations include Best Picture, Actress (Leading and Supporting), Actor (Supporting), Casting, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay), Film Editing, Original Song, Original Score, Sound, Production Design, Visual Effects, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling.
Sinners can be watched on HBO Max.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#2 Kpop Demon Hunters
The urban fantasy film revolves around a K-pop girl group leading double lives as demon hunters.
They eventually meet their match during a faceoff with rival boy band the Saja Boys, who are secretly demons.
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the animated movie became the most-watched original title in Netflix history with over 500 million views.
It also won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
It received two Oscar nominations, for Best Animated Feature Film and Original Song.
KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix.
Image source: Netflix
#3 Marty Supreme
The Josh Safdie-directed sports comedy-drama film stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser (loosely based on Marty Reisman), a table tennis player on a quest to become world champion.
It currently holds a critics’ score of 94% and an audience score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.
For his performance, Chalamet received his third nomination for Best Actor, becoming the youngest person to achieve the feat.
The movie received eight other nominations, including Best Picture, Casting, Directing, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay), Film Editing, Production Design, and Costume Design.
Marty Supreme is currently playing in theaters.
Image source: A24
#4 F1
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sports drama movie follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a racing driver who returns to Formula One after a three-decade absence to save his former teammate’s struggling Formula One team.
It grossed $633.2 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing film of Pitt’s career.
The Academy recognized the film in four categories, including Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound, and Visual Effects. It became Pitt’s fourth film (as a producer) to be nominated for Best Picture.
F1 is streaming on Apple TV.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#5 Frankenstein
Based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, the sci-fi movie directed by Guillermo del Toro stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature. The narrative centers on an egotistical scientist whose attempts to create life yield disastrous results.
It received positive reviews and currently holds an 85% critics’ score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Gothic epic landed nine Oscar nods, among them Best Picture, Del Toro’s third in the category.
It was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Sound, Production Design, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling.
Frankenstein is streaming on Netflix.
Image source: Netflix
#6 Avatar: Fire And Ash
The third installment in James Cameron’s action-adventure franchise continues the story of the human-turned-Na’vi Jake Sully and his family’s attempts to survive on the habitable moon Pandora.
Although its reception was less positive than its predecessors, it emerged as the third-highest-grossing movie of 2025, with a box office collection of $1.463 billion.
It continued the franchise’s trend of scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects while also receiving a nod for Best Costume Design.
Avatar: Fire and Ash is still in theaters and will be added to Disney+ sometime in 2026.
Image source: Avatar
#7 Hamnet
Directed by Chloé Zhao, the historical drama film stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal as fictionalized versions of Agnes Hathaway and William Shakespeare.
It explores a tragic incident in the couple’s life that inspired Shakespeare to write one of his timeless plays.
The film has so far grossed $81 million globally and earned positive reviews. It marks Zhao’s second Best Director nod following her win for Nomadland in 2021.
Other nominations include Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Casting, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Music, Production Design, and Costume Design.
Hamnet can be rented on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Image source: Focus Features
#8 Bugonia
The English remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet! was helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos.
It stars Emma Stone as Michelle Fuller, the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, who is abducted by two men who suspect her of being an alien trying to destroy Earth.
The black comedy currently holds an 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $41.6 million during its theatrical run. It was nominated for Best Picture, Lanthimos’ third nod in the category.
Its other earned nominations are for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Music (Original Score).
Bugonia is available to stream on Peacock and rent on Prime Video.
Image source: Focus Features
#9 Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain
The French animated movie, directed by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, is an adaptation of Amélie Nothomb’s novel The Character of Rain.
It tells the story of a little Belgian girl born in Japan who experiences a life-changing event on her third birthday.
The film received positive reviews, particularly because of its visual style and theme of self-discovery.
It currently holds a critics’ score of 97% and an audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain can be rented on Prime Video.
Image source: Maybe Movies
#10 Train Dreams
The period drama film is directed by Clint Bentley and based on Denis Johnson’s 2011 novella of the same name.
It stars Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who experiences love and loss in a rapidly changing 20th-century America.
It received critical acclaim for its “gorgeous meditation on America” and currently holds a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.
It is in contention for Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Cinematography, and Original Song.
Train Dreams is streaming on Netflix.
Image source: Netflix
#11 The Lost Bus
The survival drama, directed by Paul Greengrass, stars Matthew McConaughey in the lead role.
Set during the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California, it revolves around a wayward bus driver and a school teacher’s attempt to save a group of students from the blazing inferno.
It received generally positive reviews for authentically recreating a real-life disaster, earning it an 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The high-octane spectacle was nominated for Best Visual Effects.
The Lost Bus is available on Apple TV.
Image source: Blumhouse Productions
#12 The Ugly Stepsister
The satirical comedy movie marks the directorial debut of Emilie Blichfeldt and stars Lea Myren in the lead role.
Inspired by the classic Cinderella fairytale, it tells the story of Elvira, who goes to great lengths to captivate the prince of her kingdom while battling unrealistic beauty standards.
It received praise for its subversive take on the source material and blending of humor with violence. Alongside its 96% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is also in contention for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar.
The Ugly Stepsister is available on Hulu and Disney+.
Image source: Mer Film
#13 One Battle After Another
Helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer blends action-thriller elements with black comedy.
It tells the story of an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his old life after he and his daughter become the target of a corrupt military officer.
Despite underperforming at the box office, the movie garnered critical acclaim. It emerged as Anderson’s highest-grossing movie, earning $208.6 million.
With 13 nominations, the second-highest total this year, the film emerged as one of the biggest contenders.
It earned Anderson his fourth Best Director nomination while DiCaprio received his fifth Best Actor nod for his performance.
The movie was also nominated for Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Supporting Role (for Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro), Casting, Cinematography, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Sound, and Production Design.
One Battle After Another is currently streaming on HBO Max.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#14 Weapons
Written and directed by Zach Cregger, the mystery horror film explores the disturbing disappearance of seventeen children from the same class who seemingly ran away from their homes one night.
It received praise for its blend of dark humor, mystery, and suspense elements, becoming a major blockbuster and earning $270 million globally.
Amy Madigan’s performance as the eccentric outsider Gladys earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars.
It marked her second nomination after 1985’s Twice in a Lifetime, setting a record for the longest gap between Oscar nominations for an actress.
Weapons is streaming on HBO Max.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#15 Zootopia 2
Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the buddy cop comedy is set in a world filled with anthropomorphic animals.
The sequel reunites Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, who are forced to go undercover to solve their most challenging case involving a mysterious reptile.
The movie emerged as a box-office juggernaut, raking in $1.834 billion globally and becoming the second-highest-grossing animated movie of all time.
It was nominated in the Best Animated Feature Film category.
Zootopia 2 is available to rent on Prime Video.
Image source: Walt Disney Animation Studios
#16 Kokuho
The Japanese historical drama film directed by Lee Sang-il tells the story of 14-year-old Kikuo Tachibana. Born in a gangster family, he is adopted by a kabuki actor and develops into a gifted performer.
It earned $131 million at the box office, becoming the all-time highest-grossing Japanese live-action film.
Despite being Japan’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film, it eventually earned an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Kokuho is currently playing in theaters.
Image source: Toho Co., Ltd.
#17 The Smashing Machine
The Benny Safdie-directed biographical sports drama features Dwayne Johnson as the real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
It revolves around Kerr’s pursuit of greatness, as he risks everything, including his relationship with his girlfriend and later wife, Dawn Staples.
Although it received positive reviews, the movie underperformed commercially. It earned only $21.1 million during its theatrical run, becoming one of the lowest-grossing movies in Johnson’s career.
Despite its modest box office run, it remains in the Oscar race for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
The Smashing Machine is streaming on HBO Max.
Image source: A24
#18 Arco
The animated science fantasy film is directed and co-written by Ugo Bienvenu.
Set in the year 2932, it centers on the titular ten-year-old boy, who is transported back in time to 2075, where he meets Iris, a ten-year-old imaginative girl.
The movie received positive reviews for its world-building and lovable characters, earning it a 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.
It was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards.
Arco can be rented on Prime Video.
Image source: MountainA
#19 Blue Moon
Loosely based on the lives of lyricist Lorenz Hart and Elizabeth Weiland, the biographical film is directed by Richard Linklater.
It follows Hart’s struggles with alcoholism and self-confidence as his former collaborator celebrates the launch of his new hit musical.
The film stars Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott in the lead roles. It earned Hawke his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor after two previous Supporting Actor nods.
The comedy-drama was also nominated for Writing (Original Screenplay).
Blue Moon is available on Netflix.
Image source: Blue Moon
#20 Elio
Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, the sci-fi animated movie explores the intergalactic adventure of an eleven-year-old boy who is mistaken for Earth’s ambassador.
The film underperformed at the box office, becoming one of Pixar’s lowest-grossing movies, earning $154 million.
Despite positive reviews, its poor commercial performance was attributed to a creative overhaul during production after Molina exited the project.
Nonetheless, it still managed to bag a Best Animated Feature Film nomination at the Oscars.
Elio is streaming on Disney+.
Image source: Pixar
#21 If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You
Directed by Mary Bronstein, the comedy-drama stars Rose Byrne as Linda, a woman who tends to her daughter’s mysterious illness while navigating a complex web of interpersonal relationships.
Byrne’s performance received universal acclaim, earning her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy). She also scored the film’s only Academy Award nomination with her first Best Actress nod.
If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You can be watched on HBO Max.
Image source: A24
#22 Sentimental Value
The Norwegian drama movie revolves around two sisters, Agnes and Nora, who reunite with their estranged father, Gustav, a once-renowned director planning his comeback.
Directed by Joachim Trier, the movie received positive reviews from critics, winning the Grand Prix award at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
Its Oscar haul includes nine nominations, including two Supporting Actress nods for Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.
It was also nominated for Best Picture, Director, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Writing (Original Screenplay), and Film Editing.
Sentimental Value is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Image source: Mubi
#23 The Secret Agent
Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, the neo-noir movie stars Wagner Moura as Armando, a former professor resisting the Brazilian military dictatorship.
Thanks to its direction and performances, the thriller received critical acclaim, earning a 98% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.
It will compete in four Oscar categories, including Best Picture, Best Casting, and Best International Feature Film. It also earned Moura a Best Actor nomination, making him the first Brazilian to earn a nod in the category.
The Secret Agent is available on Apple TV.
Image source: CinemaScópio Produções
#24 It Was Just An Accident
Written and directed by Jafar Panahi, it is about a group of former Iranian political prisoners seeking revenge on their supposed tormentor.
Panahi, who has been imprisoned several times, filmed the movie without permission from the Iranian authorities, adding to its themes of liberation.
It won the Palme d’Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and received critical acclaim. The thriller film was nominated for Best International Feature Film and Original Screenplay.
It Was Just an Accident can be rented on Prime Video.
Image source: Arte
#25 Jurassic World Rebirth
Directed by Gareth Edwards, the seventh entry in the Jurassic Park franchise follows a team of mercenaries who are sent to a former island research facility to extract samples of dinosaur DNA that can help cure heart disease.
Despite mixed reviews, the sci-fi actioner became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025, earning $869 million worldwide.
It received a Best Visual Effects nomination, becoming the first installment since the original trilogy to receive an Oscar nod in any category.
Jurassic World Rebirth is streaming on Peacock.
Image source: Universal Pictures
#26 Sirât
The Óliver Laxe-directed drama traces a father’s desperate search for his missing daughter in the deserts of southern Morocco, along with his son and a group of ravers.
It premiered in the main competition of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, winning the Jury Prize. It received critical acclaim and was named one of the Best Films of 2025 by several outlets, including The New Yorker and The Hollywood Reporter.
It was nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Sound at the Oscars.
Sirât is currently playing in theaters.
Image source: EL Deseo SA
#27 Song Sung Blue
Directed by Craig Brewer, the musical drama explores the true story of the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder.
It stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, the husband-and-wife duo who formed the band.
The biopic received positive reviews with widespread praise for Hudson’s performance, which earned her a Best Actress nomination.
It adds a second Academy Award mention to her résumé, following her Supporting Actress nod for Almost Famous.
Song Sung Blue is streaming on Peacock.
Image source: Davis Entertainment
#28 The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Tunisia’s official selection for Best International Feature Film, the docudrama film is written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania.
It tells the harrowing true story of Red Crescent volunteers and their attempts to rescue a six-year-old Palestinian girl during the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip.
The movie won the Grand Jury Prize at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and was also nominated for the event’s highest prize, the Golden Lion.
The Voice of Hind Rajab can be rented on Apple TV.
Image source: Mime Films
