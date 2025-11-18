The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

by

Around a gazillion new movies are released every year, but when you watch them, do you sometimes catch yourself thinking “Hmm, have I seen this one before?” And you might have! Well, almost. Today we’re looking at the most iconic movies that have hit the cinemas more than once. From animation to 3D, from old-school to amazing CGI, it’s your turn to decide if the movie industry should leave the classics in the archives or make bigger and better revamps of the movies we love.

#1 “The Lion King”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Disney Enterprises, Inc.

#2 “Dumbo”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Disney Enterprises, Inc.

#3 “The Mummy”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Universal

#4 “Jumanji” vs. “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: TriStar, Columbia

#5 “Dune”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Universal, Warner Bros.

#6 “The Karate Kid”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Columbia Pictures

#7 “A Man Called Ove” vs. “A Man Called Otto”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: TreVänner, Columbia Pictures

#8 “Ghostbusters”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Columbia, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

#9 “It”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Green/Epstein Productions, New Line Cinema

#10 “Ocean’s Eleven” vs. “Ocean’s Eight”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Warner Bros.

#11 “A Star Is Born”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Barwood Films, Warner Bros.

#12 “Blade Runner” vs. “Blade Runner 2049”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Warner Bros.

#13 “Charlie’s Angels”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Columbia Pictures

#14 “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” vs. “Tomb Raider”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros.

#15 “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” vs. “Wonka”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Village Roadshow, Warner Bros.

#16 “Mean Girls”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#17 “Taxi”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: StudioCanal, 20th Century Fox

#18 “West Side Story”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Amblin Entertainment, Mirisch Pictures Seven Arts Productions

#19 “Pinnocchio”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Disney Enterprises, Inc.

#20 “Cats”

The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Image source: Really Useful Films, Universal Pictures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Andy Samberg Nearly Passed on Brooklyn Nine Nine: Here’s Why
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2019
Why AMC+ Offers Streaming’s Best Bang for Your Buck
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2021
Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Family Story (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why Eric Forman Was the Worst Character on That ’70s Show
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2021
I Traveled To Moneron, A Small Volcanic Island Untouched By Man (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Recent Work, Stainless Steel Lion
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.