The Ultimate Standoff: Original Movies Vs. Remakes

Around a gazillion new movies are released every year, but when you watch them, do you sometimes catch yourself thinking “Hmm, have I seen this one before?” And you might have! Well, almost. Today we’re looking at the most iconic movies that have hit the cinemas more than once. From animation to 3D, from old-school to amazing CGI, it’s your turn to decide if the movie industry should leave the classics in the archives or make bigger and better revamps of the movies we love.
#1 “The Lion King”
Image source: Disney Enterprises, Inc.
#2 “Dumbo”
Image source: Disney Enterprises, Inc.
#3 “The Mummy”
Image source: Universal
#4 “Jumanji” vs. “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle”
Image source: TriStar, Columbia
#5 “Dune”
Image source: Universal, Warner Bros.
#6 “The Karate Kid”
Image source: Columbia Pictures
#7 “A Man Called Ove” vs. “A Man Called Otto”
Image source: TreVänner, Columbia Pictures
#8 “Ghostbusters”
Image source: Columbia, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
#9 “It”
Image source: Green/Epstein Productions, New Line Cinema
#10 “Ocean’s Eleven” vs. “Ocean’s Eight”
Image source: Warner Bros.
#11 “A Star Is Born”
Image source: Barwood Films, Warner Bros.
#12 “Blade Runner” vs. “Blade Runner 2049”
Image source: Warner Bros.
#13 “Charlie’s Angels”
Image source: Columbia Pictures
#14 “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” vs. “Tomb Raider”
Image source: Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros.
#15 “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” vs. “Wonka”
Image source: Village Roadshow, Warner Bros.
#16 “Mean Girls”
Image source: Paramount Pictures
#17 “Taxi”
Image source: StudioCanal, 20th Century Fox
#18 “West Side Story”
Image source: Amblin Entertainment, Mirisch Pictures Seven Arts Productions
#19 “Pinnocchio”
Image source: Disney Enterprises, Inc.
#20 “Cats”
Image source: Really Useful Films, Universal Pictures
Follow Us